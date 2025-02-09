Delta APC Gains Momentum As Another Top PDP Chieftain Defects

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a significant boost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Itiako Ikpokpo, a two-term chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the former Deputy President of the Senate and leader of Delta State APC, welcomed Ikpokpo into the party fold at a grand reception in Uro-Irri on Saturday. Omo-Agege described the PDP as a party that represents retrogression and lacks ideas to stimulate economic growth, stating that its grip on Delta is rapidly crumbling.

The APC made historic gains in the 2023 election, securing two senatorial seats, two House of Representatives seats, and seven House of Assembly seats—a feat never before achieved by an opposition party in the state.

According to Omo-Agege, the party is now poised to win Delta State in 2027, which he attributed to President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies which have created an enabling environment for economic growth despite initial challenges. He noted that Delta State’s revenue has surged under Tinubu’s administration, with the state receiving over ?1 trillion in allocations within a period of one and a half years.

Chief Itiako Ikpokpo pledged to work tirelessly to strengthen the APC’s structure in Delta State. He urged party members to welcome new entrants with open arms, emphasizing the critical role of unity in defeating the PDP in 2027. Ikpokpo expressed confidence that the party would upstage the PDP in 2027, vowing to help expand the APC’s reach.

APC Isoko South Chairman, Vincent Egbogbo, hailed Ikpokpo’s defection as a sign of greater victories ahead. Egbogbo declared that the party was preparing to take over Delta State in 2027, urging members to consolidate their efforts to ensure the PDP’s total defeat.

Ikpokpo’s defection has significant implications for the political landscape of Delta State. For the APC, it boosts morale, increases strength in Isoko South, and improves chances in the 2027 elections. The PDP, on the other hand, loses an influential figure, weakens its structure in Isoko South, and potentially faces internal crisis.

The defection may also signal a shift in political alignment in Delta State, leading to increased competition between the two parties and potentially benefiting the electorate. As the momentum shifts rapidly in favor of the APC, Delta’s political landscape is poised for a significant transformation ahead of the 2027 elections.

The event was attended by top APC leaders, including the member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu; Delta State APC Deputy Chairman, Chief Francis Obigbor, Delta South APC Chairman, Austin Oribioye, Leader of APC in Isoko Nation, Chief Lucky Esigie; former Delta State APC Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue, former Delta state Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Ovuozourie Macaulay; Chairman of the governing board of NDDC, Chiedu Ebie; Chief Lucky Okper, Comrade Mike Akpobire and a host of others.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com