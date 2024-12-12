Delta APC Crisis: Emerhor’s Reconciliation Report Raises Hope of Lasting Peace, Unity

Share This





















By Comrade Unue Emeka,

LAGOS DECEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peace has remained elusive to the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since the formation of the party on 6th February, 2013, from a merger of three largest opposition parties. APC filed for its first-ever electoral contest in Nigeria in Delta through Olorogun O’tega Emerhor who sought to replace the late Senator Akpor Pius Ewherido, who was then senator representing Delta Central in the Senate.

Late Senator Ewherido was one of the leading national figures in Nigeria that formed APC. He, however, died barely few months after the party was formed on June 30, 2013. Ewherido’s demise left the party without a leader in Delta as politicians struggled to get hold of the structure for the party at the time.

The Delta chapter has been embroiled in crisis since that election when some of its members refused to work for the victory of the party’s candidate in the October senatorial by-election. Since then, it has been one day one fight. From 2013 till date, the Delta APC has not presented a united front for any electoral contest.

The internal wrangling did not abate in subsequent elections in the state. The situation has led to poor performance for electoral victories at the polls. The internal challenges have also culminated in a fractured party structure that impeded on the party’s performance in the 2023 elections. Though, the party was unable to win the governorship seat, Delta APC made tremendous progress by winning two senatorial seats, a House of Representatives’ seat and seven seats into the Delta State House of Assembly. This is the biggest achievement an opposition party had pulled since return of democracy in 1999 in Delta State.

The party’s loss in the 2023 election was blamed on internal strife as some party members worked against some candidates of the party, particularly the governorship candidate and then Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Immediately after the 2023 general elections, the party was thrown into a major crisis with counter-accusations against some leaders of the party. The crisis led the Elder Omeni Sobotie’s headed Delta APC to constitute a Reconciliation Committee chaired by the party’s 2015 governorship candidate and founding leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor to meet with aggrieved chieftains across the state.

The Emerhor-led committee was tasked with investigating the causes of this disunity and proposing a path forward. Months after the committee was set up, the committee has since submitted her report to the State Working Committee (SWC). The report comprehensively detailed causes of internal conflicts, grievances, and a set of strategic recommendations to mend the party and position it for success in future elections.

Party Divided Against Herself

According to the report, the committee identified that Delta APC is severely fragmented, weakened by distrust among its leaders and divisions among its members. It noted that though there are many prominent and influential leaders within the party, but these figures lead separate factions, creating an environment of mistrust and competition rather than collaboration. This disunity has filtered down to the grassroots level, where party members, following their respective leaders, are equally divided and suspicious of one another.

“The party is divided, and the State Working Committee (SWC), tasked with leading the party, is not strong enough to unite the members. The SWC’s members are themselves fractured, and because of this, the committee lacks the leadership required to heal the divisions,” the report partly read.

Further compounding these challenges, the SWC suffers from a lack of legitimacy. The report reveals that the committee was not formed through an inclusive process, leaving many leaders feeling detached and disconnected from its activities. “The SWC’s composition was flawed from the start,” the report notes. Adding, “Many leaders do not feel ownership of the committee, and there is no process for funding its activities.”

In addition to these internal conflicts, the committee identified several external factors that have contributed to the weakening of the party. These include poor communication, lack of regular meetings, financial underfunding, and an overall lack of trust in leadership.

The Path to Reconciliation

To address these issues, the committee has proposed several key strategies aimed at unifying the party and restoring its effectiveness. A central recommendation is the establishment of a Delta APC Leadership Council, which will serve as a collegiate leadership body to unify the various factions.

The report suggests that this council should include a wide range of political figures, such as governors, former governors, ministers, senators, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC). “Delta APC does not have a governor to provide central leadership,” the report explains. “As a result, a leadership council that includes the most influential figures from all strata of the party is necessary.”

The proposed council will be co-chaired by the immediate past governorship candidate of the party and the current Honourable Minister. The leadership of the council will ensure a collaborative and inclusive approach to party decision-making. The council’s functions will include advising the SWC, assisting in funding the party’s activities, and helping to streamline the nomination process for appointments and elections.

Beyond the state-level leadership, the committee also emphasised the importance of building unity at the grassroots level. To this end, the report calls for the establishment of Senatorial Councils, Local Government Area (LGA) Councils, and Ward Councils. These councils are designed to foster unity within local structures, reduce factionalism, and ensure that party members at all levels feel included in the decision-making process.

The Senatorial Councils, for example, will be responsible for addressing issues related to party unity and will involve key stakeholders such as current and former federal and state political appointees, legislators, and party executives. Each council will meet quarterly, with a quorum of one-third of members required for decisions to be made.

At the LGA level, councils will work closely with the Senatorial Councils to unite factions, while Ward Councils will focus on grassroots mobilization and engagement. The report emphasizes that these councils will prioritize unity above all else, working together to align the party’s efforts and build a more cohesive structure.

Nexus Between Party Funding and Internal Democracy

One of the most pressing issues identified in the report is the party’s lack of a consistent and reliable funding mechanism. The committee recommends that the State Leadership Council take responsibility for instituting and overseeing fundraising efforts, with a focus on monthly levies from members, particularly political appointees, elected officials, and other influential figures within the party.

“The current system of fundraising is inadequate,” the report highlights. “The lack of funding has significantly hindered the ability of the party at all levels to meet its operational needs and hold regular meetings.”

In addition to financial restructuring, the report also tackles issues of internal democracy, which has been a source of considerable grievance among party members. The committee recommends that the Leadership Council work with the National Working Committee (NWC) to conduct inclusive congresses where positions are contested on a level playing field. This approach would avoid the imposition of candidates and officials, which has led to dissatisfaction and discontent within the party ranks.

“We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of past congresses,” the report asserts. “There must be an inclusive, transparent process that respects the rights of all party members.

“The leadership of the council shall compose of the immediate past governorship candidate of the party and the current honourable minister as co-chairmen. A secretary to council shall be designated/elected from among members at the inaugural meeting. The secretary shall come from a senatorial district different from those of the co-chairmen. Council meetings, secretary to council shall convene meetings of the council after consultation with the leadership. The secretary may convene a meeting upon the request of the state party chairman if the co-chairmen fail to agree to call a meeting.

The council shall meet at least once in every quarter and meetings of the council shall be hosted by member leaders on a rotational/ voluntary basis. This is to assist foster friendships and camaraderie. However, emergency meeting(s) can be convened in-between by the secretary subject to consultation and approval by the council leadership or upon request by the state chairman. The quorum for meetings of the council shall be 1/3 of the members provided a co-chairman and the state party chairman are present. Decisions by the council shall be by a simple majority of those in attendance.

The report also details the grievances expressed by party members during the reconciliation process. Key issues include:

Disunity and Distrust: The failure of party leaders to work together and support the collective interests of the party has led to fragmented support and ineffective campaigning.

Self-Serving Interests: Many leaders are accused of prioritizing personal agendas over the common good, which has resulted in poor decision-making and internal sabotage.

Imposition of Candidates: The lack of consultation in the selection of candidates and officials has led to widespread dissatisfaction and disaffection.

Financial Mismanagement: The inadequate funding of election campaigns has left the party vulnerable to financial inducements from opposition parties.

Lack of Regular Meetings: The failure to hold frequent meetings has left party members uninformed and disconnected from the decision-making process.

A Unified Future for Delta APC

The Olorogun O’tega Emerhor-led Reconciliation Committee has provided a roadmap for restoring unity and strength to the Delta State APC. Through its recommendations, which include the formation of a Leadership Council, grassroots councils, a sustainable funding strategy, and a commitment to internal democracy, the committee aims to address the long-standing issues that have undermined the party’s cohesion.

In conclusion, the report offers hope for a united Delta APC capable of challenging for political power in future elections in the oil-rich Delta. However, it is clear that the success of these recommendations will depend on the willingness of party leaders to set aside personal interests and work towards the collective good of the party.

Sadly, few party leaders for their self preservation and personal interest, are fighting so hard to ensure that this path to success for the Delta APC doesn’t succeed. They have employed all forms of antidemocratic strategies, including outright propaganda spoil and demarket Olorogun O’tega Emerhor-led Delta APC Reconciliation Committee and it’s implications. The route these leaders took when they hijacked the party structure in a winners takes it all during the last party Congress which resulted in party’s poor outing in the last election even when Deltans were ready for a change of government, but the party failed to capitalize on it because it’s was a “One Strong Man Show!”

“The unity of Delta APC rests on the ability of its leaders to trust one another and put the party first,” the report concludes. “Only then can the party regain its strength and achieve victory in future elections.”

Comrade Unue Emeka, writes from Asaba, Delta State

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com