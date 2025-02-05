Delta 2027: Omo-Agege Remains The Best Contender To Lead APC To Victory -Olejeme

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBTODAY)-A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Olejeme, has declared that former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, remains the party’s best candidate to lead the APC to victory in the 2027 Delta State governorship election.

Dr. Olejeme, a prominent party leader in Delta North, made this assertion on Tuesday in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area, during a stakeholders’ meeting convened by Senator Omo-Agege to review the 2023 elections and and express gratitude to supporters.

She emphasized that addressing the mistakes of the 2023 election, including security lapses, would position Omo-Agege as the strongest contender to secure APC’s victory in the next election.

“If we reflect on the last election, both our governorship candidate and his deputy made some mistakes. We, as party leaders, also made ours. Moving forward, let us forgive ourselves and unite for progress,” she said.

Speaking directly to Omo-Agege, she added, “We will win Delta, and we will stand by you if you decide to run again because you are the best person to lead APC to victory. If we must win the next election, we must stand together. A house divided against itself cannot stand.

“Those who worked against the party in the last election, are you happy now that PDP is in power? Are you benefiting from the state government? If APC were in power today, every committed party member could demand from the government, and they would listen.

“Omo-Agege and his deputy are our own, and we must support them. If APC truly wants to take over governance in Delta State, Omo-Agege remains our best option to get the job done.”

Supporting this position, Prof. Leroy Edozien, APC Leader in Oshimili South LGA, urged party leaders in Delta to set aside their differences, stressing that if avoidable mistakes had been corrected in the last election, APC would have won the state.

In his response, Senator Omo-Agege assured party leaders and members in Oshimili South LGA that the mistakes of the last election would be corrected. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to winning Delta State and promised to mend fences where necessary to build a stronger and more united front ahead of 2027.

“The mistakes we made in the last election will be corrected, and we will not allow them to cheat us again. You gave everything you had, you made sacrifices, and yet, despite our efforts, we did not succeed.

“I recognize your sacrifices. Some of you endured hardships, even violence, yet you remained committed. Your dedication means everything to me, and that is why I came here today—to speak directly with the grassroots, the people who made everything happen.”

Acknowledging the concerns raised by party members, Omo-Agege urged for unity and dialogue among all APC members in Delta, including those with differing opinions.

“Even within families, there are disagreements—husbands and wives argue, siblings quarrel—but in the end, they reconcile. Politics is no different. Challenges will arise, but what matters is that we acknowledge we are all members of the same political party.

“I have been following discussions and staying updated. This is not just about me —it is about APC Delta State as a whole. We must remain open to dialogue. In our stakeholders’ meetings, we should invite even those who disagree with us and allow them to speak. Open discussions are the only way forward.

“I assure you, especially our leaders, that any differences we have will be resolved. We have done it before, and we will do it again. Those who have followed our politics know this to be true. After the last congresses in 2022, we found a way forward, and we will do so again.”

