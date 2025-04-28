Defection: Urhobo Youth Leader Demands Maximum Support For Oborevwori

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS APRIL 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-People of Urhobo extraction have been enjoined to shun acts and inflammatory statements that could further widen political divided ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This advice was handed down weekend by Comrade Moses Obayendo as news of the defection of the incumbent Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori rent the air with all political appointees and public office holders following accordingly..

Obayendo, president of the Urhobo National Youth Congress (UNYC) an affiliate of the Urhobo apex socio cultural body (,UPU) stated this when reacting to the series of comments and views in respect of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori’s Matriculation from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

According to Obayendo, politics has no permanent home as such where it seems possible to properly address the whims and caprices of those been governed should not be avoided when the dire need arises.

He maintained that, at a time like this when the economy of the nation is battling with myriads of challenges, it behoves on the man at the helms of affairs to look inward and step into a more fertile political soil to providing a greener pasture for his subjects, adding that in whatever political front it takes should be given maximum cooperation as long as it makes life better for the masses.

Asserting further, he stressed that while people are free to express their divergent views, they should as well provide the sitting governor an opportunity to give a trial to the means of governing Delta State through an alternative political party platform Obayendo therefore called on individuals from both parties to allow for proper understanding that could catalyse a fair work and delivery atmosphere for the governor even as he emphasized that with the present arrangement, more of federal presence required to balance a lot of situations would be definitely achieved.

He specifically called on the Urhobo people irrespective of their party affiliation to rally round Rt Hon Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in his version for a better and greater Delta State.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe2yahoo.com