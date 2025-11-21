Death Of Delta Central APC Youth Leader Shocking, Sad, Painful-Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 21TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone has described the death of Delta Central Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Famous Oyibo as shocking, sad and painful.

According to him, “I received with profound sadness and shock, the news of the passing of the Delta Central Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Famous Oyibo. His death is a painful and an untimely loss to the APC family in Okpe LGA and across the entire Delta Central Senatorial District. “

He recalled that Hon. Famous Oyibo was a devoted, loyal, and energetic party leader whose passion for service and unwavering commitment to the growth of our party were evident in both his conduct and contributions.

“On behalf of the people of Delta Central, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the APC in Okpe LGA, the youths of Delta Central, and all members of our great party who are grieving this painful loss. May his soul rest in peace, and may God grant his family and all of us the strength and comfort to bear this great loss,” Dafinone prayed.

