Davido Sets Asaba Agog At Oborevwori’s Son’s Wedding

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Afrobeats superstar Davido was among the highlights of a lavish wedding celebration in Asaba on Saturday as Innocent Oborevwori, son of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, tied the knot with his partner, Tobore Arigbodi.

The high-profile white wedding was held on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the Living Faith Church in Asaba, Delta State, bringing together prominent politicians, traditional rulers, businessmen and other influential personalities.

Tobore Arigbodi is the daughter of Delta State billionaire businessman and philanthropist, High Chief (Dr.) Brodricks Uvieoghene Arigbodi.

Davido added star power to the celebration with a performance that got guests entertained during the wedding festivities.

A video of the singer performing at the event was shared by popular socialite Cubana Chief Priest, who accompanied the post with the caption: “Asaba for the first family of Delta State, Congratulations Papa.”

The wedding celebrations began earlier in the week with a traditional ceremony held at the Arigbodi family’s country home in Isiokolo, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The traditional wedding showcased Urhobo culture and featured a live performance by Nigerian music star Duncan Mighty.

The white wedding on Saturday attracted several prominent figures from the political, traditional and business communities.

Among those in attendance were Delta State Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme, and former governors of the state, James Ibori and Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, was also among the traditional rulers who graced the occasion.

Other notable guests included Senator Ede Dafinone, Delta State Speaker Emomotimi Guwor and NDDC Chairman Chiedu Ebie.

The business community was also well represented, with prominent businessmen including Victor Egukawhore, Eta Enahoro, Tunde Smooth, Johnbull Ejovi, Tony Oboroh and John Oguma attending the celebration.

The wedding brought together the political and business elite to celebrate the union of Innocent Oborevwori and Tobore Arigbodi, while Davido’s performance provided one of the major entertainment highlights of the occasion.

The celebration has also generated attention online, with videos from the ceremony showing some of the notable personalities who gathered in Asaba for the wedding.

Clay Nigeria

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