Asaba Residents Protest Repeated Transformer Levies, Power Outage

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Fear God Street, Bonsaac, Asaba, Delta State, have accused the Benin Electricity Distribution Company and members of the community electricity committee of abandoning them without power after several failed attempts to repair a faulty transformer.

The residents alleged that they had contributed millions of naira towards the repair and replacement of electricity transformers in the area but remained without power months after the latest repair.

They also alleged that residents were being asked to make fresh contributions for the purchase of a new 750KVA transformer.

However, the chairman of the Bonsaac 1 Transformer Committee, Mr Michael Morah, in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Monday, denied collecting or diverting money from residents, saying all contributions for the new transformer were being paid into the community’s bank account.

Morah said the transformer eventually failed on July 25 after previous attempts to repair it.

According to him, the community contacted the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and other relevant authorities but received no response, prompting residents to decide to raise money for a replacement transformer.

“I disagree. I’m not extorting money from anybody. Nobody is paying money to me. Where they are paying money is to the community account,” Morah said.

He said the community had previously operated an account which became inactive but was later reactivated to receive contributions for the new transformer.

Morah also disputed claims that residents were levied N4.8m and N5.3m for two separate repairs.

“We didn’t levy anybody to pay. We levied those who have connected light and have not paid. In the meeting, it was decided that they should go to those people and collect money and use it to repair their transformer,” he said.

He challenged anyone claiming to have personally paid him for the repairs to provide evidence of such payment.

Committee investigates allegations

Amid growing complaints over the handling of funds and the leadership of the transformer committee, a panel was constituted by the community to investigate the allegations against Morah.

The chairman of the committee, Mr Okolo Gred, in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Monday, said the panel had completed its report, but it had yet to be formally considered by the community because Morah had not called a meeting to deliberate on it.

Gred said some residents were also demanding that Morah step aside after allegedly remaining chairman of the transformer committee for more than a decade.

“The committee came up with their report, but the chairman, which is Michael Morah, has not been able to call for a meeting. If he had called for a meeting, that report would have been deliberated and maybe adopted,” Gred said.

He said the committee’s concern was not necessarily to force Morah to account for every allegation against him but to allow the community to elect new leaders.

“Personally, and some members of the community, what we are interested in is not necessarily to programme to make him to permit what he has eaten, but for him to step down so that another set of people would be elected,” he said.

Gred said residents had continued to call for Morah’s removal and a fresh election, but the process had stalled because no meeting had been convened to consider the committee’s findings.

He also alleged that there were other complaints surrounding the committee’s activities, including claims relating to payments made by people seeking electricity connections.

He, however, acknowledged that the immediate concern of residents remained the restoration of electricity following the latest failure of the transformer.

Fresh N20m-plus contribution

The controversy comes as residents have begun another round of contributions to purchase a new transformer.

A message circulated among residents showed that the community was targeting a new 750KVA transformer, with contributions fixed at different rates for property owners and businesses.

According to the contribution schedule, duplexes are to pay N50,000, flats N25,000, shops and self-contained apartments N12,500, while filling stations and bars are expected to contribute N100,000 each. Schools and churches were also listed among contributors.

Morah said he was not responsible for determining the price of the proposed transformer, adding that residents had received different price estimates. He said some residents had been told that a 750KVA transformer would cost more than N20m, while another quoted figure was about N12.5m.

The chairman maintained that his role was to preserve the community’s decision and ensure that contributions were made through the designated account. The residents have reportedly been without electricity since July, with some businesses and households relying on generators and other alternative sources of power.

They are calling on BEDC and NERC to intervene, arguing that the repeated levies and failed repairs have placed an additional financial burden on residents. Efforts to obtain comments from BEDC and NERC on the allegations and the community’s complaints were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Punch

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