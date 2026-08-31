Oborevwori, Arigbodi Families Glorify God As Children’s Wedding Ends In Thanksgiving

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LAGOS AUGUST 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has attributed the successful completion of the marriage ceremonies of his son, Innocent, and Tobore Arigbodi to the faithfulness and grace of God.

Speaking on Sunday after a thanksgiving service at Living Faith Church, Ibusa Road, Asaba, the Governor thanked family members, guests, political associates, traditional rulers and well-wishers for their support, prayers and presence throughout the celebrations.

Oborevwori said God was with the families during the traditional marriage, church wedding, reception ceremony and thanksgiving, providing favourable weather, protection and journey mercies for guests who travelled from different parts of Nigeria and beyond.

“From the traditional marriage to the church wedding and now this thanksgiving service, God has been with us every step on the way,” he said.

He described the massive turnout as remarkable, noting that some people attended without formal invitations simply to share in the family’s joy. He thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the celebrations and prayed for the newlyweds.

“We pray that the new couple will enjoy a peaceful, prosperous, fruitful and God-centred marriage,” he said, adding, “To God alone be all the glory, now and forever.”

Father of the bride, Chief Brodericks Arigbodi, described the wedding as the beginning of a new chapter for the couple and expressed gratitude to God for the successful ceremonies.

Arigbodi said the family was grateful for God’s provision, which enabled relatives, friends and well-wishers to travel from across Nigeria and beyond to celebrate the union, noting that the traditional marriage was held in Isiokolo on August 26.

He prayed that God would keep the couple together, strengthen their love and help them fulfil their dreams and urged the couple to make God the foundation of their marriage.

He advised them to be guided by Christian principles, saying this would help them remain committed to each other and build a happy and enduring home.

Earlier in his sermon, Pastor Samuel Johns urged Christians to take responsibility for their health, stressing that while God heals, believers must avoid habits that could harm their bodies.

Johns said some afflictions could result from satanic attacks or generational battles and urged believers to trust God for healing and restoration.

He identified Holy Communion, anointing oil and prophetic mantles as provisions for healing, stressing that their effectiveness depends on faith rather than the objects themselves.

He prayed for divine restoration for those experiencing setbacks and also offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity in Nigeria.

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