Dafinone Urges Urhobos To Use Christmas Season For Deep Reflection, Be Brother’s Keeper 

LAGOS DECEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As people celebrate Christmas, Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State has appealed to the people of Delta Central and that of Urhobo nation to use the season for deep reflection.

Dafinone who gave the advise in a statement title, “ Merry Christmas To The People of Delta Central’ made available to Urhobotoday said Christmas is not just a season of celebration; it is also a season of deep reflection.

“As we celebrate Christmas 2025, I urge us all to reflect with gratitude on the many blessings God has bestowed upon us. We should reflect on the gains we have recorded as a people—especially as Urhobo people, as Deltans, and as Nigerians in 2025, and also on the challenges we encountered in the course of the year.

“As we celebrate, we must also remember the true essence of Christmas. Christmas symbolises love, the undying love of God revealed through Jesus Christ. God gave His only begotten Son to redeem humanity and reconcile us to Himself. This powerful act of love should inspire us, especially in this season, to extend love, kindness, and compassion to one another.

“I, therefore, urge my people of Delta Central and the entire Urhobo Nation to use this season to be our brother’s keeper. Let us bear one another’s burdens, show understanding, and strengthen the bonds that unite us as families, communities, and people. This, indeed, is the true meaning of Christmas.

“Let this Christmas be a season of reconciliation, among family members, friends, and political associates. Let us seize this opportunity to heal old wounds, forgive one another, and move forward together with renewed vigour, fresh hope, and clarity of purpose as we look ahead to the future, including the journey towards 2027.

“I wish the entire people of Delta Central and my beloved Urhobo Nation a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year,” the statement read.

