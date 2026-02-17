Dafinone Urges Second Batch Health Fellows To Build On Foundation Of First Batch

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone has advised the Second Batch of National Health Fellows of the National Health Fellows Programme to build on the foundation laid by the first batch in order to deepen the impact of the programme all Delta Central senatorial district of Delta State.

The National Health Fellows Programme is designed to strengthen primary healthcare by training young professionals in preventive care, community engagement, leadership and data-driven health interventions. The aim is simple: bring healthcare closer to people and catch illnesses before they become life-threatening.

Dafinone gave the advise when the second batch of fellows under the National Health Fellows Programme met with him ahead of their formal inauguration in Delta Central so as to set the tone for a renewed push on grassroots healthcare in the district. The fellows meeting allowed them to formally introduce themselves to the Senator and outline the focus of their upcoming work across communities in Delta Central.

He noted that their selection followed a highly competitive process, which speaks to their competence and leadership potential. He urged them to approach the assignment with discipline and a clear sense of purpose.

During the visit, Dafinone reflected on the impact of the first batch of fellows, whom he supported throughout their engagement, adding that their work concentrated on diabetes and hypertension awareness — two conditions that often go undetected until complications occur.

The Senator recalled that the earlier cohort organised free medical screenings, led health education campaigns and promoted early detection in several communities.

“They also supported access to essential medications. Many residents, according to local accounts, discovered their blood pressure or blood sugar levels for the first time through those outreach efforts,” he stated.

“In Delta Central, where routine health checks are not common for many families, such interventions can change outcomes. Early diagnosis of hypertension and diabetes reduces the risk of stroke, kidney failure and heart disease. Preventive education also helps residents make informed choices about diet, exercise and regular monitoring.

Public health experts continue to warn about the rising burden of non-communicable diseases in Nigeria. As cases of hypertension and diabetes increase, community-based programmes have become an important complement to overstretched health facilities. By combining outreach with data collection, the fellows are expected to identify gaps and tailor interventions to local needs.

With their inauguration scheduled for Tuesday, the focus now shifts to implementation. For many residents in Delta Central, the presence of trained health fellows means greater access to information, screenings and early support. If sustained, the initiative could strengthen preventive healthcare culture in the district and reduce avoidable complications in the years ahead.

