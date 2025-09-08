Dafinone To Sponsor 2nd  Urhobo Language Competition In Honour Of Late Senator Pius Ewherido

Share This





















By Nelson Agbajor

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a continued effort to promote and preserve the Urhobo language and cultural heritage, the Distinguished Senator representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, Chief Ede Dafinone, has announced his sponsorship of the second edition of the 2025 Urhobo Language Competition.

This year’s edition is being held in memory of the late Senator Pius Akpor Ewherido, the original initiator of the competition.

According to Senator Dafinone, the competition is aimed at inspiring the younger generation to embrace, preserve, and sustain the Urhobo language through active participation in both written and spoken forms. He emphasized that the language is a vital part of Urhobo identity and must not be allowed to fade into obscurity.

The Senator made the announcement via an official statement released to the press on Saturday, September 6, 2025. He revealed that the competition is open to all Urhobo-speaking students, ranging from Primary 1 pupils to university students up to the 500-level. This wide eligibility range is intended to encourage participation across various age groups and educational levels.

Registration for the competition is currently ongoing, and interested participants are encouraged to register online via the official link: https://tinyurl.com/edeurhobo25. The competition is a vibrant platform for showcasing linguistic talent and cultural pride among Urhobo youths.

“I am honoured to sponsor the second edition of the Urhobo Language Competition this year, held in memory of the late Distinguished Senator Pius Ewherido,” Dafinone stated. “This initiative is designed to inspire the younger generation to embrace, preserve, and sustain the Urhobo language through active participation in both writing and speech.”

It is worth noting that the Urhobo Language Competition was first introduced in 2012 by the late Senator Pius Akpor Ewherido as part of his efforts to promote the Urhobo language among younger generations.

Senator Dafinone has since revived and re-sponsored the competition marking a renewed commitment to cultural preservation and youth engagement. His involvement has breathed new life into the initiative, ensuring that the legacy of Senator Ewherido continues to flourish.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com