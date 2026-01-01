Dafinone Rallies Support For Tinubu, Oborevwori, United APC

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central, Ede Dafinone, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain united and steadfast in their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, noting government policies are making the right impact in the country.

Senator Dafinone also urged his key supporters in APC to embrace and work with all new entrants into Delta APC, noting the party couldn’t win all positions in 2023 elections, but need to build a more formidable party in Delta that can win all positions in 2027 elections, describing unity as the party’s greatest strength.

The senator made the call while addressing party faithful at an end-of-year luncheon held at his residence along Dafinone Way on December 30, 2025, where members of his campaign structure across the eight local government areas of Delta Central were hosted lavishly.

The Delta Central lawmaker reminded his audience that the APC now controls both the federal and state governments, stressing that cooperation was essential for meaningful development.

“We are all APC. Our governor, Elder Sheriff Oborewori is APC. Our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is APC. So, we must continue to support them and their policies fully. We must work together, federal, state and local government as one big family.”

He praised President Tinubu’s leadership, describing him as well prepared for the task of governing the country, with the experience and capacity to steer Nigeria through difficult times.

According to him, while recent economic reforms had brought hardship, they were necessary steps toward long-term stability. “The removal of subsidy was painful, because the petroleum subsidy payment was benefiting only a few. But today, things are beginning to adjust, the price of food items is coming down, and Nigeria will be better for it,” he said.

Dafinone urged party members not to lose faith, calling for patience and collective resolve as the country navigates its economic recovery. “Stay strong. Stay united. Keep believing. Together, we will move forward,” he added.

He described the gathering as more than a political meeting, calling it a family reunion meant to reconnect with those who had stood with him over the years.

“I call you my family because that is what you are,” he said. “If I don’t see you, I won’t know your challenges. And if I don’t know your challenges, then I am not doing the job you sent me to do.”

Reflecting on his political journey, the senator noted that many of those present had remained loyal since 2006, stressing that true political relationships, like family, endure disagreements and challenges.

He assured supporters of his continued accessibility, saying no one should feel abandoned or ignored. “If you have a problem, call me. If I can help, I will. If I cannot, I will still listen,” he said.

Dafinone also acknowledged the financial pressures facing many Nigerians, explaining that while he may not always respond immediately to requests, it does not mean he is indifferent to their struggles.

Turning to party affairs, he reminded members of their role in the APC’s success, noting that many had delivered polling units, wards and local governments during past elections.

Although the party did not produce the governor in 2023, he said its current alignment with the state government had brought renewed opportunities. “Today, the governor is with us, and that means the dividends of democracy are closer than ever,” he stated.

He further explained that having the same party at both state and federal levels allows for better coordination, noting that issues such as roads, water and development projects could now be addressed more effectively.

Reaffirming his open-door policy, Dafinone said accessibility remained central to his leadership, adding that his success would always be measured by the number of lives he was able to impact.

APC stakeholders in Delta Central, Adelabu Bodjor, Chief Able Idigun, Chief Tuesday Onoge and other leaders across the 8 local governments, commended Senator Dafinone’s performance so far in the Senate and called for understanding because he is not a ranking Senator. Assuring of a much more results if he is reelected in 2027.

The event was attended by the Chief of Staff, Chief Adelabu Bojoh; Deputy Chief of Staff; Hon. Justin Oborerirhi Uloho; Chief Steve Sokoh; former Udu Local Government Chairman, Chief Fred Kakah; Hon. Valentine Onojeghou; APC State Publicity Secretary; Chief Collins Ezewu; Sir John Ebireri; Onojaife Stanley; Hon. Henry Esiri, as well as youth leaders, women leaders and other party stakeholders.

The gathering ended on a hopeful note, with the senator urging party members to remain united and optimistic as the new year approaches. “Do not lose faith,” he said. “Stay united. Better days are ahead.”

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com