Dafinone Partners  AI-Powered Learning Platform For Expansion Of Learning For Delta Central Students

LAGOS JANUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has announced a new education-focused partnership with Scholara, an AI-powered learning platform, aimed at expanding access to modern, technology-driven learning for students across the district.

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the Senator said the initiative was designed to strengthen academic performance and better prepare students for the future through personalised digital learning support.

“I am pleased to announce a partnership with Scholara to expand access to AI-powered learning for students across the Delta Central Senatorial District,” Dafinone stated, describing the platform as a tool that enhances how students learn, revise and prepare for examinations.

According to the Senator, Scholara provides “personalised academic support that helps students learn and perform better,” noting that the initiative aligns with his broader commitment to education as a foundation for societal development. “A strong society is built on an educated and empowered people,” he said. “This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in the academic growth of our young people.”

“Under the programme, Scholara’s AI-powered learning platform will be deployed in public secondary schools across Delta Central, complementing earlier investments by the Senator in modern ICT infrastructure. The move, he said, would ensure that students have access to digital tools that support continuous learning, revision and examination preparation.

“The initiative also extends to tertiary-level students from Delta Central. University students are eligible to benefit from the programme by registering on the Scholara platform and verifying their government-issued or school identification.

“To get started, please visit: https://scholara.app/dafinone-grant or visit Senator Ede Dafinone’s Facebook page for detail,” the statement read.

