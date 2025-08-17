Dafinone Felicitates Sobotie On His Birthday, Hails Him For Turning Delta To APC Strong Hold

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone has on behalf of himself and the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District heartily felicitate the dynamic and committed Delta State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Elder Omeni Sobotie, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

According to him, his birthday offers them an opportunity to celebrate a man whose political sagacity, courage, and steadfastness have continued to inspire the progressive family across Delta state.

Dafinone in a statement pointed out that Sobotie’s tireless capacity for grassroots mobilization and his unwavering commitment to the ideals of the APC have been instrumental in strengthening the party’s base and expanding their reach in Delta state.

“Truly, his leadership has made the dream of turning Delta into an APC stronghold not just inspirational, but achievable. As you mark this special day, I join your family, political associates, and admirers in thanking God for your life of impact and sacrifice.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty continues to grant you good health, divine wisdom, and renewed strength to carry on with your noble service to our party and the people of Delta State. Happy birthday, Elder Omeni Sobotie!,” he stated.

