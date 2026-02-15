Dafinone Celebrates Journalism Icon Mideno Bayagbon At 65

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone former Vanguard Editor Mideno Bayagbon ashe mark his 65 years birthday ceremony.

“I warmly felicitate with you, my brother, Mr Mideno Bayagbon, as you celebrate your 65th birthday. This milestone is not only a celebration of your life but also a tribute to a remarkable career defined by excellence, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to truth,” Dafinone stated in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.

Dafinone recalled that Bayagbon’s distinguished tenure as Editor of Vanguard Newspapers remains a shining reference point in Nigerian journalism, adding “ through your editorial leadership, you helped shape national discourse, strengthened democratic values, and inspired countless journalists who continue to draw from your depth of knowledge and professionalism.”

The Seantor equally commented Bayagbon’s continued impact as Publisher of The NewsGuru Online where his voice and vision still resonate strongly within the media landscape.

“Your enduring relevance speaks volumes about your passion for responsible journalism and your dedication to informing and enlightening society.

“As you celebrate this special day, I pray that God grants you sound health, renewed strength, and many more years of fulfilment and service. May your legacy of excellence continue to inspire generations,” Dafinone prayed.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com