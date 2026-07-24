Crude Oil Spill From Heritage Energy Facility Ravages Isoko Community, Destroys Farmlands, Pollutes Water Sources

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LAGOS JULY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A crude oil spill from a facility operated by Heritage Operational Energy Limited has devastated Uzere community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, destroying farmlands, contaminating water bodies and threatening the livelihoods of hundreds of residents.

SaharaReporters learnt that the spill, reportedly caused by equipment failure, occurred on June 27, 2026, at Well-Head 14 in Uzere Cluster 09. The incident has triggered widespread environmental concerns, with residents estimating that losses to farms, fishing activities and other sources of livelihood could amount to hundreds of millions of naira.

Uzere, where crude oil was discovered in commercial quantities after the landmark Oloibiri discovery in present-day Bayelsa State, has endured decades of environmental degradation associated with oil exploration. The latest spill has renewed concerns over the environmental and economic consequences of oil production in the Niger Delta.

During a visit to the affected area on Wednesday, SaharaReporters observed more than 25 trucks stationed at the site as Heritage Operational Energy Limited intensified efforts to recover the spilled crude and contain the incident.

The Uheri Quarter of the community appeared to be the worst-hit area, with extensive damage to farmlands, vegetation and aquatic ecosystems.

A resident of the community, who identified himself simply as Oghenekaro, said the spill had contaminated the soil, surface water and surrounding vegetation, exposing residents to crude oil and hydrocarbon emissions that could pose serious health risks.

He added that the destruction of farmlands and fishing grounds had severely disrupted the livelihoods of many families, warning that any delay in remediation could worsen the environmental damage and increase the risk of fire outbreaks.

Speaking during an inspection of the affected area, the Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area, Friday Ovoke Warri, accompanied by the Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor, expressed concern over the scale of the devastation and appealed to residents to remain calm.

Warri assured the community that the Delta State Government, working with Heritage Operational Energy Limited and other relevant stakeholders, was taking urgent steps to contain the spill, mitigate its environmental impact and prevent further damage.

“Remain calm. We are closely monitoring the situation, and every effort is being made to ensure the spillage is contained and does not escalate. Government will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to protect lives, livelihoods, and the environment,” Warri said.

Also speaking, a prominent leader of the Uzere community and former President-General of the Isoko Development Union (IDU), Iduh Amaidhe, called on the Delta State Government and Heritage Operational Energy Limited to take immediate action to avert a larger environmental disaster.

Amaidhe noted that Uzere is highly prone to flooding, warning that heavy rainfall could wash the spilled crude into rivers, streams and farmlands, with devastating consequences for residents, agriculture and aquatic life.

A representative of Heritage Operational Energy Limited disclosed that foreign technical experts were already en route to Nigeria to support containment and remediation efforts. The representative assured residents that the company would continue to monitor the situation and work towards a permanent solution.

SaharaReporters

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