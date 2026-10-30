Court Sentences Ex-Sapele-Okpe Community Chairman, Secretary To Prison

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LAGOS OCTOBER 30TH (URHOBPTPDAY)-A Magistrate Court in Sapele, Delta State has , sentenced Chief Onoriode Temiagin, the immediate past Chairman of the Sapele-Okpe Community, and his secretary, Raphael, to prison following a land-related case brought by Mr. Sunny Nwakegho.

According to report from the court proceedings, Chief Onoriode Temiagin is sentenced to a total of 5 years and 6 months of imprisonment without an option of fine, broken down across multiple counts (including 6 months, 1 year, and 4 years depending on the charges), while his Secretary is to serve four years imprisonment.

The sentence was announced in Magistrate Court 2 (located near the stadium) in Sapele, Delta State.

The offences ranges from unlawful possession of firearms, malicious damage and conspiracy.

Meanwhile, reports allegedly indicate that Chief Temiagin’s family may seek bail pending appeal on health grounds, citing concerns about his current health condition. Any such application will be subject to the court’s consideration and applicable legal requirements.

As of the latest information available to us, Chief Temiagin is reportedly being held at Sapele Prison.

Urhobo Wadoo

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