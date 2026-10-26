Court Grants Bail To Four  Ex-Police Officers Indicted  In Oghenemine Ogidi’s Killing

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba has granted bail to four former police officers standing trial over the fatal shooting of Oghenemine Ogidi at Effurun Motor Park, while the first defendant, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usman Nuhu, popularly known as “Ogbegbe,” remains in custody.

The four defendants granted bail are Owoloko Daurou, Okoh Kelechi, Goodluck Kingsley and Omonigho Ahweyevu.

The defendants were members of the Anti-Crime Squad led by Nuhu at the Effurun Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force before they were dismissed by the police authorities following the incident.

The development followed the conclusion of the defence cases by all five defendants in connection with the April 26 incident.

Trial Judge, Justice Michael Nduka Obi, granted bail to the second to fifth defendants after their lawyers filed the necessary applications. Nuhu, however, remained in custody because no bail application had been filed on his behalf.

The Delta State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Tejiri Anuwhin, who led the prosecution team alongside Deputy Director Justin Amahi and Principal State Counsel Oghenechavwuko, confirmed that all five defendants had opened and concluded their defence cases.

Anuwhin said the prosecution had earlier closed its case after calling six witnesses, following which the defendants presented their defence and called a witness.

“Today was the turn of the defence to open their case, and the defendants, five of them, opened their defence, gave evidence and also called a witness they have,” he said.

The DPP explained that the conclusion of the defence cases had paved the way for the adoption of final written addresses by the parties.

The court adjourned the matter to November 18 for the parties to adopt their final written addresses, after which the judge is expected to adjourn the case for judgment.

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings, Uche Chibuogwu, counsel to Nuhu, explained that his client remained in custody because no bail application had been filed on his behalf.

He said the other four defendants secured bail because their lawyers had submitted the necessary applications to the court.

“Today, we opened our defence for the first defendant, and we concluded our case. The second, third, fourth and fifth defendants’ counsel did the same, too. The second to the fifth defendants were granted bail because bail applications were filed on their behalf, but the first defendant remains in custody,” Chibuogwu said.

The lawyer also acknowledged the pain suffered by Ogidi’s family and friends, describing the case as a difficult one to handle as defence counsel.

He, however, said his professional and constitutional responsibilities required him to represent his client despite the circumstances surrounding the case.

“For the deceased person, like I said earlier, it’s quite unfortunate. And this defence is a difficult one for me, but I have to do my constitutional duty as a lawyer,” he said.

With the defence cases concluded, the parties are expected to adopt their final written addresses on November 18, bringing the trial closer to the judgment stage.

Leadership

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications an further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn