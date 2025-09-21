Concerned Citizens Raise Alarm Over The Whereabouts Of Journalist Fejiro Oliver, Petition Delta CP

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Some concerned citizens have petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, demanding the immediate disclosure and release of journalist and activist, Mr. Fejiro Oliver, whose whereabouts remain unknown after his arrest.

In a letter signed by rights advocates, Omes Ogedegbe, Esq. and Comrade Efemina Umukoro Akima, the petitioners expressed alarm over what they described as the “incommunicado detention” of Oliver, a journalist known for exposing alleged maladministration in government.

The petitioners recounted that on visiting the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Asaba, officers at the Human Rights Section confirmed Oliver had been detained there before being moved to the Anti-Kidnapping Section.

However, officials at the Anti-Kidnapping Section denied holding him, leaving his current location unclear.

The petition stated that this raises serious concern, as the denial of access to his place of detention amounts to enforced disappearance, which is unconstitutional and a violation of fundamental human rights.

Citing Sections 34, 35, and 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the petitioners stressed that Oliver’s continued detention without access to his family or legal representation contravenes established constitutional safeguards.

However, they demanded the immediate disclosure of Oliver’s detention location, access to legal and medical counsel, and either charging him to court or releasing him unconditionally.

Failure to act, they warned, “amounts to unlawful detention, which may warrant urgent legal action and wide public advocacy.”

The statement read, “We write as concerned citizens in company of Comrade Efemina Umukoro Akima, following credible information that our friend, Mr. Fejiro Oliver, a journalist and activist who has consistently exposed acts of maladministration in government, was arrested and is being held incommunicado.

“Upon our arrival at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Asaba, we were informed by officers at the Human Rights Section that he had been detained there but later moved to the Anti-Kidnapping Section. However, at the Anti-Kidnapping Section, we were categorically told he was not in their custody. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

“Sir, this raises serious concern, as the denial of access to his place of detention amounts to enforced disappearance, which is unconstitutional and a violation of fundamental human rights.”

Quoting the section of the Constitution that guarantees the dignity of every person and prohibits inhuman or degrading treatment, they said, ” Section 34(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended): Guarantees the dignity of every person and prohibits inhuman or degrading treatment.

“Section 35(1) & (2): Provides that every person shall be entitled to personal liberty and must be informed promptly of the reasons for his arrest. Section 35(4): Mandates that an arrested person shall be brought before a court of law within a reasonable time, not exceeding 24 or 48 hours depending on the availability of a court.

“Section 36(1): Ensures fair hearing within a reasonable time. Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (Cap A9, LFN 2004): Protects the right to liberty and security of the person.”

According to them, “In light of the above, we respectfully demand: Immediate disclosure of the exact place of detention of Mr. Fejiro Oliver.

“Immediate and unfettered access to his lawyers, family, and medical care and immediate compliance with constitutional provisions by either charging him to court forthwith or releasing him unconditionally.

“Failure to comply with these constitutional safeguards amounts to unlawful detention, which may warrant urgent legal action and wide public advocacy.

“We trust in your prompt intervention to restore public confidence in the Nigerian Police Force and to uphold the rule of law,” they added.

