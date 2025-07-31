Community Drags Monarch To Delta CP Over Alleged Intimidation, Oppression, Rights Violation

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Ugbakele community in Mosogar Kingdom, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State have petitioned the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi over alleged intimidation, oppression, communal rights violation among others by the Ovie of Msogar kingdom.

The community through the Young Nigerian Rights Organization, Victor Ojei are demanding immediate intervention to halt all further intimidations.

The petition was copied to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, National Assembly Complex, Abuja, and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, National Assembly Complex, Abuja and made available to South-South PUNCH on Tuesday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

It reads, “We, the undersigned, acting under the auspices of the Young Nigerian Rights Organization, write to formally petition on behalf of Mr. Avwunukpa Saturday Odaka and members of the Ugbakele community in Mosogar Kingdom, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

“Our petition arises from consistent, systemic oppression, gross abuse of traditional authority, and multiple violations of national laws, including but not limited to the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (Local Content Act), the Criminal Code Act, and other community rights frameworks.

“The Ugbakele community, an ancestral host community within the Mosogar Kingdom, has been subjected to continued suppression and economic deprivation by the Ovie. This oppression has now escalated to threats to life, particularly targeting Mr. John Odaka, a community advocate.

“Companies operating on Ugbakele land have been compelled to enter into Memoranda of Understanding directly with the palace of the Ovie of Mosogar rather than with the actual host community, Ugbakele. This undermines the Local Content Act which mandates engagement with and benefits for host communities.

“The Ovie has executed MoUs with companies without the knowledge, representation, or consent of the Ugbakele community and in violation of Sections 25–28 of the Local Content Act. Funds paid to the community have been hijacked, with no benefit reaching Ugbakele. Specifically, the rightful community share of 60% has been unlawfully withheld.

“The king has consistently used the Nigeria Police and private actors including group to harass, arrest, and force community members, especially vocal leaders into signing undertakings under duress, effectively silencing their demands for justice.

“The king has lodged multiple petitions with police formations—including Mosogar Division, Area Command, and Zone 5 Benin City to target and arrest those resisting his exploitative actions. These acts amount to obstruction of justice and abuse of office”

The community demanded immediate and impartial investigation into the actions of the Monarch, and protection for Mr. Avwunukpa Saturday Odaka, Mr. John Odaka, and other Ugbakele community members who are being threatened to avoid further breakdown of law and order.

Reacting to the petition on Tuesday, the Ovie of Mosogar, HRM Sunday Odogun Okpureh said,’’ If petition is written to police, let police come for their investigation.

Those things don’t push me. They should continue writing their petition”

