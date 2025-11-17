Chief Simeon Ohwofa Transformational Agenda For UPU 

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In the life of every nation and people, there comes a defining moment—a turning point where courage, character, and conviction converge to chart a new course for destiny.

For the Urhobo Nation, that moment is now. And the man for that moment is Chief Simeon Akpovwoghokhwo Ohwofa,* KSC, RAS, FASAN, FNIAS, FCASN — the transformational leader and bridge-builder poised to Make Urhobo Great Again (MUGA

A Profile in Vision and Service

Chief Ohwofa is not merely a man of titles; he is a man of purpose. A product of excellence, moulded by the disciplined traditions of Government College, Ughelli and the intellectual rigour of the University of Ibadan, where he earned *a B.Sc. in Agric Biochemistry and Nutrition. With an MBA from the University of Benin, and professional training from the London Institute of Marketing and Lagos Business School,* he represents a rare blend of academic depth, business acumen, and social consciousness.

From his early career at Roche Nigeria Limited, where he led the Feed Industries Division of the multinational F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Switzerland, to his entrepreneurial exploits in agriculture, food, and banking, Chief Ohwofa has demonstrated an unbroken record of enterprise, ethics, and efficiency.

A Legacy of Service and Impact

Chief Ohwofa’s journey is a story of vision meeting responsibility. His professional path evolved seamlessly into service—first to his profession, then to his community, and now to his nation.

He has served as:

* President, Nigerian Institute of Animal Science

*Chairman, Governing Council, NIAS

*Vice President, Junior Chamber International, Benin City

*Acting President, Nigerian Society of Animal Production

*Trustee, Feed Industry Practitioners of Nigeria

*National Coordinator, Urhobo Historical Society

*Chairman, Board of Trustees, Urhobo Social Club, Lagos

Beyond the boardroom, he is a Knight of Saint Christopher, a traditional titleholder of Orhuerakpo and Oricheko of Uwheru , and a philanthropist whose Orogine Ohwofa Foundation has awarded over 75 scholarships to deserving students of Uwheru extraction.

These roles reflect a consistent pattern of leadership rooted in impact — not rhetoric.

A Tested Urhobo Patriot

For nearly two decades, Chief Ohwofa has been an active participant in UPU activities — not as a spectator, but as a contributor, builder, and reformer.

*Member, UPU Council of Representatives

*Member, UPU Committee on Urhobo College Restoration*

*Past President, Urhobo Social Club, Lagos*

*National Coordinator, Urhobo Historical Society*

*Recipient, UPU Merit Award*

*Member, UPU Electoral Committee (2022 Election)*

*Recipient, UHS Award for Cultural Preservation*

Through these contributions, Chief Ohwofa has built trust across all Urhobo Kingdoms — from the Delta Central heartlands to the diaspora communities in Lagos, Abuja, and abroad.

He has never sought visibility; he has earned credibility.

A Transformational Agenda for the UPU

Chief Ohwofa represents a new leadership philosophy for the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) — one grounded in purpose, accountability, inclusiveness, and results. His candidacy is not about power; it is about partnership. It is not about position; it is about progress.

His vision for the Urhobo Nation rests on four pillars encapsulated in the M.U.G.A. mantra:

M – Mobilise or Unity and Purpose*

To rebuild trust, reconnect our 24 Kingdoms, and reawaken the spirit of “Urhobo ovuo r’Urhobo.”

Chief Ohwofa will ensure that the UPU becomes a unifying platform, not a divisive arena — one that transcends politics and champions common destiny.

U – Unlock Economic Empowerment and Opportunities

Through strategic partnerships in agriculture, youth entrepreneurship, and investment promotion, he will re-engineer the UPU into an enabler of economic inclusion and local enterprise growth.

His private-sector experience will drive the establishment of Urhobo Cooperative Funds, skills development hubs, and business incubation centres for women and youths.

G – Govern with Integrity and Vision

Good governance starts with accountability.

Chief Ohwofa will strengthen institutional capacity, reform the UPU constitution where necessary, and ensure transparent financial management.

His administration will institutionalise quarterly performance reports, open budget sessions, and digital transparency mechanisms for donor confidence.

A – Advance Urhobo Voice and Visibility

Urhobo must reclaim its rightful place as a central voice in the Nigerian federation.

Under his leadership, UPU will become a proactive platform for policy advocacy, cultural diplomacy, and strategic negotiation with state and federal institutions.

He will strengthen alliances with the Delta Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri, and Anioma groups to achieve shared development interests.

Why Chief Simeon Ohwofa?

Because Urhobo deserves a leader who listens, leads, and unites.

A man of ideas, not ideology.

A man of courage, not convenience.

A man with both roots in tradition and a reach into the future.

Chief Ohwofa embodies the balance between wisdom and modern leadership, the humility of service, and the discipline of a reformer. His leadership will mark a new era of renewal — one where the UPU regains its moral voice, strategic relevance, and transformative power.

The MUGA Mantra: “Make Urhobo Great Again”



MUGA is not just a slogan — it is a social contract.

It means: Mobilise Urhobo for Unity.

Unlock Opportunities for All.

Govern with Integrity and Purpose.

Advance Urhobo’s Collective Destiny.

