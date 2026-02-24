Businesses, Social Activities Shut Down In Asaba And Environs Over Prolonged Blackout

Share This





















By Maryann Uwandulu and Austin Mowete

LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Businesses and social activities has been shut down in Delta State capital, Asaba and its environ. This is as a result of prolonged power blackout caused by Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

The blackout has affected major towns including Ogwashi-Uku and Ibusa, plunging the Delta State capital territory and its environs into near-total darkness for weeks.

Students on industrial training with the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), who were dispatched to the BEDC office to seek official clarification were met with evasive responses. The PRO declined to address the questions, stating that the appropriate official was unavailable. She disclosed that the Asaba office might not be the right channel to explain the power situation.

She further suggested that inquiries be directed to BEDC’s headquarters in Benin.

The prolonged power outage has disrupted daily life across affected communities. Residents report acute water shortages as electric pumps remain idle, worsening sanitation conditions in homes where toilets cannot be flushed regularly.

Small and medium-scale businesses—including barbershops, tailoring outfits, business centres and panel-beating workshops—have been forced to shut down or scale back operations due to lack of electricity. Many residents also complained that food items stored in freezers have spoiled as a result of the outage.

The situation has been exacerbated by intense heat, with households left without electricity to power fans or cooling systems. While some families rely on generators, rising fuel costs have made sustained use unaffordable.

Despite the growing hardship, BEDC has yet to issue any public explanation for the persistent power failure in Asaba and its environs, leaving residents frustrated and without clarity on when normal electricity supply will be restored.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com