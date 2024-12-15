Auto-Crash: Delta Govt Wishes Ese Brume Quick Recovery

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Sports Commission has thanked God for keeping Nigeria’s foremost female athlete Ese Brume alive after an accident in the United States.

The Chairman of the State Sports Commission, Mr. Onoriode Oborevwori who was reacting to the athletes miraculous escape from a near death experience said the commission was solidly behind her in these times.

Mr Oborevwori said that Miss Brume had remained a shining light for Team Delta since she broke into the limelight in 2012.

According to the Sports Commission Chairman, Brume had never reneged from representing Delta State or Nigeria and she had continued to blaze the trail in the international scene where she had become a four time African champion and an Olympic bronze medallist as well as World Champion in female Long Jump.

He also assured Team Delta athletes that thee Governor Sheriff Oborevwori administration was committed to their welfare saying that the state government will not relent in attending to thee welfare and plight of the states.

Speaking in the same vein the Director General of the State Sports Commission, Mr Festus Ohwojero assured Brume of continued support from the state government and prayed God for a swift recover.

Mr Ohwojero averred that Brume would bee sorely missed at the forthcoming National Sports Festival in Abeokuta stressing that she had always been an inspiration to the younger athletes in the state.

He however called on Team Delta athletes to sustain their preparations for the National Sports Festival saying no stone will be left unturned in the states quest to retain its title.

