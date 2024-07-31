August 1st Is Pregnant: Between The Protest And Future Of Nigeria

Share This





















By Marcus Ekure

LAGOS JULY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-As a country, it’s been over 60 years since we got independence, yet we seem to be diminishing in value daily like a cursed Nation all because of bad leadership and unrefined followership. I say it to anyone who cares to know that the problem is not just about Tinubu not being deficient as a leader but a collective failure of both leadership and electorates from federal through states to local government level.

Fundamentally, it begins from our faulty value system that places materialism over ideas. At the altar of shortsightedness and sycophancy, merit and values have been sacrificed for mediocrity with falsehood taking over truth.

This has systematically encouraged and built strong and powerful individuals who have become the caterpillars and cankerworm eating up the destiny of our dear nation. As a family knitted by common goal and mission, they have their roots deeply entrenched across important sectors such as finance, maritime, oil and gas, etc. The wellbeing of Nigeria is not their priority. For them, it is a game and everyone is enjoying it. Until this cabal let go of the destiny of a nation under their captivity, no amount of prayers, policy formulation, and intellectual input will ever set such a nation free.

They are the reason presidents are elected and do not perform, they are the reason the ideas of our professors and consultants are working in other countries but ineffective in Nigeria. Any president who comes onboard would have gained their endorsement and fulfilled all necessary protocols. No wonder Buhari’s wife cried out at a time that her husband is not in charge.

The Earlier Nigerians realize this and know how to direct their prayers, the lamentation will continue. It will even be more shocking to find out that many of those we eulogies and adore as role models and exemplary national idols are even our worst nightmare as a people.

May God give us understanding.

Marcus Ekure writes from Scotland

