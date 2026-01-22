At 56, Festus Keyamo Exemplifies Courageous Service To Nigeria — Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Senator Ede Dafinone has warmly congratulated his friend and brother, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Barr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, on the joyful occasion of his 56th birthday, adding that today is not just a celebration of age, but of a life marked by courage, conviction, and unwavering service to our great nation.

In a statement Dafinone said Chief Keyamo’s journey, from the Bar to the heart of national politics, has always inspired respect.

According to him, as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a public servant, he has consistently stood firm for justice, accountability, and the rule of law, even when it came at personal cost. His clarity of purpose and fearlessness have set him apart in public life.

“As Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, I have watched with pride as he brings energy, discipline, and reform-driven leadership to a critical sector of our economy. His focus on safety, efficiency, and institutional renewal reflects his belief that Nigeria can and must work for its people.

“On this special day, on behalf of the great people of Delta Central, I wish Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, good health, long life, and renewed strength. May the years ahead bring greater accomplishments, deeper fulfillment, and continued impact as he serves Nigeria with the same passion and integrity that have defined his remarkable career.,” the statement read

