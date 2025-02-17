Asaba  Monarch Bans Female Native Doctors, Restricts Shrines Amid Crime Concerns

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Asagba of Asaba in Delta State, HRM Obi Prof. Epiphany Azinge SAN, has banned the activities of ‘Eze-Nwanyi’ (female native doctors/goddesses) and other unregulated traditional practitioners.

The decision comes amid concerns that these groups are fueling criminal activities, including kidnappings and ritual-related crimes.

The palace maintained it was a decisive move to curb rising crime in Asaba and its environs.

The announcement follows reports linking native doctors and shrines in Asaba to the murder of an Anambra lawmaker, Justice Azuka, whose body was discovered on the Niger Bridge.

The Asagba, addressing a press conference, expressed grave concern over the situation, stating, “Anything that happens on this land affects us more than anyone else. It is unacceptable that Asaba has become a hub for these nefarious activities. Consequently, we have decided to take proactive steps to restore peace and order.”

Ban on Female Native Doctors, Shrine Restrictions

The monarch emphasised that many of these practitioners are not of Asaba origin and have taken over the land with criminal motives.

“We have banned the activities of Eze-Nwanyi, who are not of Asaba extraction and are unknown to us. Their activities, I dare say, are nefarious.

“With the recent revelations linking an Anambra lawmaker’s murder to Asaba-based native doctors and shrines, it is clear that they are not just supporting ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ fraudsters but are also involved in kidnappings. From today, they are banned,” he declared.

Additionally, all native doctors operating in Asaba must now register and be regulated under the authority of the Otu-Ihaza, the legislative body of Asaba.

The monarch also restricted visits to the Onishe shrine, citing desecration concerns. “That place is being desecrated. People go there for all sorts of reasons. Henceforth, nobody, whether from Asaba or not, may visit the shrine without the approval of the Otu-Ihaza.”

Operation ‘Know Your Tenants’

Highlighting the rapid and unmonitored influx of strangers into Asaba, the Asagba introduced Operation Know Your Tenants, mandating landlords to document and keep an inventory of their tenants.

“We do not even know who lives in Asaba anymore. Criminals see Asaba as a safe haven. We are now declaring Operation Know Your Tenants.

“Every landlord must have proper documentation of their tenants so that at any time, we can account for who resides where,” he added.

The monarch urged property owners to cooperate, warning that security measures would be tightened to identify and expel criminal elements.

Hotel Surveillance

Further, the palace will deploy a special task force to hotels across Asaba to inspect guest records.

“We will be going round hotels to check their guest lists. The palace is already collaborating with security agencies to ensure that those using hotels for criminal hideouts are exposed,” he asserted.

The Asagba reaffirmed his support for government efforts in tackling insecurity but stressed that traditional institutions must also take an active role in protecting their communities.

“We stand with the government at all times, but there comes a moment when we must be more proactive. Asaba must not become a breeding ground for crime,” he concluded.

Punch

