Army Arrests Four Suspected Robbers Using Keke In Asaba, Recovers Arms

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Troops of 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Delta State have arrested four suspected criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested persons.

The suspects who were operating in a tricycle were apprehended during a routine patrol at Nwawolo Market, behind the Asaba Specialist Hospital, Asaba, the state capital.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Emmanuel Onoja, confirmed the arrests and recovery of the items from the suspects.

Major Onoja listed the recovered arms to include one AK47 rifle, one round of 9mm ammunition, two cartridges and one magazine.

Others are one crow bar, one battle axe, small and Android phones and a wallet containing $19 and N30,650, all inside the tricycle popularly known as ‘Keke NAPEP’.

The statement added that the suspects have been taken into custody for further interrogation.

Leadership

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com