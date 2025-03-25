APC Chieftain Knocks Oborevwori For Opposing Tinubu, While Secretly Courting APC

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Hon. Chief Evance Ochuko Ivwurie, has berated the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for what he described as hypocrisy in opposing President Bola Tinubu’s policies while secretly seeking to join the APC.

Chief Ivwurie, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly and former Commissioner for Special Duties, accused Governor Oborevwori of political duplicity, alleging that while publicly attacking the President, he was simultaneously maneuvering join the APC behind closed doors. “His actions reflect a troubling desperation and a profound lack of integrity,” he said, adding that the people of Delta State deserve better leadership.

Ivwurie warned Governor Oborevwori against dragging Delta State into an unnecessary confrontation with the Federal Government. He argued that the governor’s stance against the recent state of emergency declared in Rivers State could hinder development in Delta.

According to Ivwurie, President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is a necessary measure to restore peace, order, and good governance in the troubled state. He stated that the prolonged crisis in Rivers had paralyzed governance, threatened security, and necessitated the President’s intervention.

“The President’s declaration has saved Rivers State from collapse and destruction, amid the intense power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the State House of Assembly,” Ivwurie said. He likened President Tinubu’s leadership to that of former U.S. President Harry S. Truman, emphasizing that history would recognize Tinubu for prioritizing national stability over political considerations.

Citing Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution, Ivwurie maintained that Tinubu acted within his constitutional authority to safeguard lives and restore order. However, he criticized the PDP Governors’ Forum for opposing the move and taking legal action against the President. He took particular issue with Governor Oborevwori’s alignment with this stance, stating, “It is utterly irresponsible for the inept Governor Oborevwori to embroil Delta State in a frivolous lawsuit challenging a constitutional provision that empowers the President to act in times of crisis.”

Highlighting Delta’s economic dependence on federal allocations tied to oil production, Ivwurie argued that Governor Oborevwori’s stance is particularly reckless, as instability in Rivers directly affects Delta’s economic fortunes. “Rather than working against the President’s efforts to restore stability, Governor Oborevwori should support initiatives that ensure peace and economic security in the region,” he urged.

Commending Tinubu for his decisive action, Ivwurie said, “Thanks to President Tinubu’s timely intervention, Rivers State is now experiencing a renewed sense of hope. Rather than waiting for full-scale conflict, he acted proactively to address the crisis and prevent further destruction.” He called on Oborevwori to reconsider his position, stop dragging Delta State into political disputes, and focus on responsible governance.

The controversy surrounding Governor Oborevwori’s actions has sparked widespread criticism, with many calling for him to be held accountable. As the situation continues to unfold, one thing is clear: Governor Oborevwori’s reputation has taken a significant hit, and the people of Delta State are demanding answers.

Even more concerning is for the inept Governor Oborevwori’s blatant hypocrisy in criticizing President Tinubu while simultaneously maneuvering to join the President’s party in Abuja. This display of political duplicity and opportunism not only undermines his party’s values but also betrays the trust of his constituents and party members. If he’s truly committed to the PDP, why is he seeking to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The statement added: “The implications of the Governor’s opposition to the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers are particularly troubling given the critical security situation in Rivers State, which poses an existential threat to the economy and livelihoods of Nigerians, particularly Deltans. Delta State’s reliance on FAAC allocation for its revenue, heavily dependent on oil production, makes it imperative to support the President’s efforts to address the crisis.

“The Governor’s consistent refusal to support President Tinubu’s efforts, particularly in his case to restore stability and ensure good governance in Rivers State is a poor representation of Delta State. His reckless actions will only perpetuate chaos, crisis, and instability in Rivers State. The people of Delta State deserves quality and better leadership, one that prioritizes their welfare and well-being over partisan interests. The Governor’s actions will not be forgotten soon, and the people of Delta State will hold him accountable for his irresponsible and recalcitrant behavior towards President Tinubu.

“Thanks to President Tinubu’s timely intervention, Rivers State is now experiencing a renewed sense of hope. Rather than waiting for the situation to deteriorate into full-scale conflict and chaos, he acted decisively to address the crisis. By choosing to tackle the issues at hand proactively, he prevented further destruction instead of allowing it to spiral out of control. His refusal to withhold firemen and firefighters until the state was set ablaze exemplifies his commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region.

Ivwurie concluded by urging Governor Oborevwori to prioritize the state’s interests and contribute to resolving the crisis in Rivers State. “I strongly urge the inept Governor Oborevwori to reassess his position and stop involving Delta State in his unholy alliance against President Tinubu. Furthermore, I implore him to allocate state resources judiciously, avoiding frivolous legal expenses and politically motivated maneuvers that only serve his personal interests. By taking this step, he can prioritize the state’s interests and contribute to resolving the crisis in Rivers State,” he said.

