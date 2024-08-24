Published On: Sat, Aug 24th, 2024

Aniocha- Oshimili Socio-Cultural Group Salutes Asagba Designate Azinge

Asagba New

LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Njiko AniochaOshimili, a socio-cultural body of eminent personalities from Aniocha-Oshimili  area of Delta State heartily congratulate our founder and leader, Obi Professor Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge on his well-deserved election as the Asagba-designate.

The Group in a statement signed by Eng Igwe Enuoyibo on behalf of  Njiko Aniocha Oshimili described  the  prestigious title  as a testament to his  exceptional leadership, wisdom, and contributions to Asaba community in particular and Aniocha-Oshimili axis as a whole.

“Your dedication to the advancement of Asaba, AniochaOshimili and its people is truly inspiring.

“May your reign bring prosperity, peace, and growth to the kingdom. May you continue to be a shining example of excellence and a source of pride for your people.

“Congratulations once again, Asagba-Designate!” the  statement read.

