Again, Omo-Agege, Oborevwori Clash Over 2023 Delta Guber Election

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LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo Agege, and Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, have continued to trade words over the 2023 governorship election.

While in Lagos days ago during a lecture on ‘Inclusive Governance and National Unity: Lessons from Delta State for a United Nigeria’, the governor celebrated his victory over Omo-Agege.

He recollected that his closeness to the grassroots informed the abysmal performance of Omo-Agege in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

Oborevwori stated openly that he defeated Omo-Agege, despite the senator having them.

“He was able to struggle to get four local government areas but I won in 21 local government areas because I am with the people. I listen to them, I hear them, I call them, they call me,” Oborevwori said.

Provoked, Omo-Agege responded that re-litigating the matter in the media or at public events serves no useful purpose.

He pleaded for peace, healing and reconciliation, rather than promoting vendetta.

“My attention has been drawn to comments reportedly made by His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, during his lecture yesterday in Lagos on _“Inclusive Governance and National Unity: Lessons from Delta State for a United Nigeria,”_ where he referenced the 2023 Delta State Governorship Election.

“If we were still in different political parties, I would feel compelled to respond in full measure, as an adversary would. But that is no longer the case. We are now one family under the All Progressives Congress (APC). What Delta APC needs today is not division, but unity.

“As a frontline leader in our party, my goal is clear: to secure victory for every APC candidate, from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu down to our House of Assembly candidates. That commitment remains sacrosanct.

“The 2023 Governorship Election has come and gone and is now behind us. The Supreme Court has spoken, and its decision is final. And I respect the judgment fully. As a democrat, I congratulated Mr. Governor then for the now-famous 360,000 votes that won him the election in 21 local government areas, and I do so again now.

“Let us choose unity over division. Let us choose victory over vendetta. In Delta APC, unity must be more than talk. It must be our strength. The past is in the rearview mirror. Our focus must now be on 2027. Let us look forward.

“I am however proud of the over 240,000 votes that gave us victory in four Delta Central LGAs. To every Deltan who supported me in 2023, and to everyone who believed in our vision: I am forever grateful. You have my assurance: I owe you, and indeed all our people, an even greater level of service.

“Since May 29, 2023, I have pursued one mission: strengthening the unity of our party. I will not relent. I respectfully urge His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State and Leader of the APC in Delta State, to join me in fostering healing, reconciliation, and inclusion. We must silence every voice and action that seeks to divide us. Only a united APC can deliver Delta State for President Tinubu and win every seat in 2027,” Omo-Agege stated.

Daily Post

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