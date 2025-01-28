After 20 Years  Of Legal War, Victory, Justice  Came The Way Of Lagos Urhobo Leader, Vincent Ahwi

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-After over 20 years of legal War , victory and justice came the way of Lagos Urhobo leader otherwise known as the Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ogheneochuko Ahwi.

He got judgement in his favour at the Lagos State High court, Ikeja Judicial Division in suit No LD/1490/2005 courtesy of his intelligent and hard working lawyer Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo.

The case was between Chief Vincent Ahwin Vs Tunde Thomas Williams & Co.

Delivering judgement, Honourable Justice O. A. Oresanya held inter alia that the claimant, Ahwi is entitled to his capital contribution and share upon the dissolution of the partnership, adding that it was unlawful , illegal, oppressive and unjust for the Defendants to continue to withhold and trade with his Capital contribution and share of reserves of the firm since the dissolution of the partnership on 31/12/2003 without making returns to him .

Speaking to our correspondent on telephone on the judgment Omirhobo said the case was a noble one because there was not much cases on partnership, adding that they were guided by the partnership Act of England until recently.

Throwing more light on the case, Omirhobo recall, “ Vincent Ahwin was a partner with an accounting firm, Tunde Thomas Williams & Co. His partners unjustly terminated his partnership. They refused to pay his retirement entitlement and his capital contribution. He contacted me and I decided to take it up almost by probono.

“The case went on for couple of years. The reason for the delay was that the first Judge Olatore Olagbegi retired when the matter came up for trial. The matter was taking over by Justice Harrison. While the case was on under him, the court was set ablaze during EndSars protest. All the documents were burnt. So we have to apply for reconstruction of the files so as to go on with the case.

“The case now ended on the table of Justice Oresoya who did justice to the case. While delivering his judgment, he said it is wrong for the partners to terminate the partnership agreement without paying the person his capital contributions and reserve of his share. And again, it is unlawful for them to be trading with the person’s capital without giving him his return. So the court held in favour of my client, Chief Vincent Ahwin. It is not much and defendant was asked to N5m.,” he disclosed, adding that the issue is not about the money but justice was seemed to have been delivered.

Responding to question on how he felting after the Judge delivered judgment in favour of his client, Omorhobo said, “I feel fulfilled. I feel happy. I am happy anytime I achieve something like this. I am self actualize by being a lawyer.”

Reacting to the judgment, Chief Ahwi thank his lawyer, Omirhobo for executing a good legal job.

“ My lawyer Chief (Bar.) Malcolm Omirhobo is a legal luminary we are looking towards. I am hoping that the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) would attest to his professionalism by granting him Senior Advocate Of Nigeria (SAN) because the lawyer that he won the case against is a SAN and a lecture. It is noble for him to have defeated a SAN,” he stated.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com