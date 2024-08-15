Ado-Ekiti Monarch Has No Constitutional Right To Control Prices Of Foodstuff-Omirhobo

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo has stated that the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe has no constitutional right to regulate food prices or order traders in the markets not to sell their foodstuff beyond stipulated prices.

Recall that Oba Rufus Adejugbe, has cancelled various traders’ associations in markets in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, intending to remove their undue control of prices and ensure farmers have direct access to traders.

The Monarch who also ordered traders in the markets not to sell their foodstuff beyond stipulated prices, said the steps were necessary to regulate the high prices of foodstuff in the state capital.

Leading the Ewi-in-Council, he gave the directive in Ado Ekiti on Monday during a meeting with the leadership and some members of the market women association, warned of sanctions for anybody who flouted the directives.

Reacting to the monarch directive in a statement made available to our correspondent, Omirhobo argued that it is mortifying to read that the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, has cancelled various traders’ associations in markets in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital so as to according to him remove their undue control of prices and ensure farmers have direct access to traders without being challenged.

“Oba Adejugbe, has no powers to regulate the prices of food stuff . He has no powers to ordered traders in the markets not to sell their foodstuff beyond stipulated prices.

“The monarch and his Council plus the leadership and members of the market women association do not have the powers to sanction anybody who flouted the purported orders or directives of the Oba .

“For crying out loud Nigeria is a free economy Republican state , guided by a constitution. We are not operating a monarchical state . The Oba, his servants, agents and or privies action is a flagrant violation of the fundamental rights to the freedom of peaceful assembly and association of Nigerian citizens in Ado Ekiti . Oba Rufus Adejugbe is over stepping his bounds,” he stated.

