A Glance At Ibru Organisation And It’s Conglomerates
LAGOS APRIL 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ibru Organisation, established in 1956, is one of the largest conglomerates in Africa. By 1990 it had between 9,000 and 11,000 employees.
By 2009 the Ibru Organisation was a multi-billion dollar conglomerate with interests that included Shipping, Port management, Hospitality, Real estate, Agriculture, Aviation, Banking, Media ,Oil and gas, amongst others.
The Ibru Family are Urhobo people from Agbara-Otor near Ughelli in Delta State. The family patriarch was Chief Peter Epete Ibru. His wife, Janet Omotogor Ibru was the matriarch of the Ibru dynasty. She was closely involved in the organization.
The founder of the firm was their son Michael Ibru. Michael gained a secondary education at Igbobi College, then worked for the United Africa Company from 1951 until 1956. That year, aged 24, he partnered with Jimmy Large, an Englishman, to form the Laibru general trading company, and also bought a share of Ace Jimonma, a construction firm.
List of IBRU Companies and subsidiaries include:-
Ibru Sea Foods Limited
Aden River Estate Limited
Aero Contractors Nigeria Limited
Ibache (Ibafon Chemicals) Limited
Ibafon Oil Limited
Ibron Nigeria Ltd
Ibru Merchandise 33 Limited
Ikeja Hotels Plc.
(Lagos Sheraton and Federal Palace Hotels), Societe Benninoise De Produits De Mer (SOBEPROM)
Zabadne and Company Limited
Osadjere Fishing Co. Limited
Marine Harvest Limited
Spibat Nig. Limited
Rutam Motors Limited
Nitrec Limited
Oceanic Bank Int’l. Plc
Aquamarine Finance and Securities Limited
Queens Petroleum Company of (Nig.) Limited, Guardian Newspaper Limited
Express Processing & Packaging Limited
Waskar Ltd.
Mitchell Farms
Nigerian Hardwood Co. (Nig.) Limited
- Steiner & Company Limited
Blue Water Marine
Delta Freeze Limited
Lillershall (Nig.) Ltd
Superbru Ltd
W.F. Clarke (Nig.) Limited
Boardroom Service Limited
Minet Nigeria Limited (insurance brokers)
Atlantic Estates Limited
Societe Camerounaise De Product De Mer-SCPM
