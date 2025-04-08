A Glance At Ibru Organisation And It’s Conglomerates

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ibru Organisation, established in 1956, is one of the largest conglomerates in Africa. By 1990 it had between 9,000 and 11,000 employees.

By 2009 the Ibru Organisation was a multi-billion dollar conglomerate with interests that included Shipping, Port management, Hospitality, Real estate, Agriculture, Aviation, Banking, Media ,Oil and gas, amongst others.

The Ibru Family are Urhobo people from Agbara-Otor near Ughelli in Delta State. The family patriarch was Chief Peter Epete Ibru. His wife, Janet Omotogor Ibru was the matriarch of the Ibru dynasty. She was closely involved in the organization.

The founder of the firm was their son Michael Ibru. Michael gained a secondary education at Igbobi College, then worked for the United Africa Company from 1951 until 1956. That year, aged 24, he partnered with Jimmy Large, an Englishman, to form the Laibru general trading company, and also bought a share of Ace Jimonma, a construction firm.

List of IBRU Companies and subsidiaries include:-

Ibru Sea Foods Limited

Aden River Estate Limited

Aero Contractors Nigeria Limited

Ibache (Ibafon Chemicals) Limited

Ibafon Oil Limited

Ibron Nigeria Ltd

Ibru Merchandise 33 Limited

Ikeja Hotels Plc.

(Lagos Sheraton and Federal Palace Hotels), Societe Benninoise De Produits De Mer (SOBEPROM)

Zabadne and Company Limited

Osadjere Fishing Co. Limited

Marine Harvest Limited

Spibat Nig. Limited

Rutam Motors Limited

Nitrec Limited

Oceanic Bank Int’l. Plc

Aquamarine Finance and Securities Limited

Queens Petroleum Company of (Nig.) Limited, Guardian Newspaper Limited

Express Processing & Packaging Limited

Waskar Ltd.

Mitchell Farms

Nigerian Hardwood Co. (Nig.) Limited

Steiner & Company Limited

Blue Water Marine

Delta Freeze Limited

Lillershall (Nig.) Ltd

Superbru Ltd

W.F. Clarke (Nig.) Limited

Boardroom Service Limited

Minet Nigeria Limited (insurance brokers)

Atlantic Estates Limited

Societe Camerounaise De Product De Mer-SCPM

