26-Years-Old Man Found Dead In Delta Hotel Room

LAGOS JUNE 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 26-year-old man identified as Ebere was found dead on Monday morning in a hotel room near Midwifery Junction, Okpanam, Delta State.

According to reports, Ebere had checked into the hotel around 4 p.m. on Sunday with a friend. By 6 a.m. the next day, hotel staff were alerted when the friend raised the alarm after discovering Ebere’s lifeless body on the floor.

“The CCTV shows the young man checking in with a friend. His friend said they woke up and found him dead,” a source told PUNCH Metro.

The Delta State Police Command has taken the friend into custody pending an autopsy.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said, “The suspect will not be released until an autopsy is carried out to determine the cause of death.

The hotel management reported the incident, and the body has been deposited at the morgue.”

