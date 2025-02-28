2027 Election: Oborevwori, Ned Nwoko Draw Battle Line

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly, Ned Nwoko, have argued over the 2027 governorship election.

While Nwoko boasted that the 25 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Delta State will end in the 2027 general election, Oborevwori said It will be impossible for All Progressive Congress (APC) to find a candidate that can match him in 2027.

The senator, who recently defected to the APC, spoke in Idumuje Ugboko, his country home, while the governor spoke through his media aide, Ovie Ossai Success.

Nwoko declared that PDP held Delta hostage for the past 25 years, revealing that the people and the state have never experienced the needed development for meaningful economic growth.

The lawmaker said PDP lost track because its leaders are not interested in the people’s welfare but in what they could amass for themselves and to prosecute subsequent elections to keep themselves perpetually in power.

“I’ve been with them. They don’t understand governance. For them, it is business as usual. They do everything to perpetuate themselves in power. They do not care for the people. Imagine 25 years of PDP in Delta, there’s been no competition.

“So, 25 years of slavery in Delta must come to an end. The PDP leaders have so much brainwashed the people to the extent that commissioners, house of assembly and others will not talk about Anioma state” Nwoko said

But the governor said he has been making waves with his impressive achievements and grassroots connectivity, leaving many to wonder if anyone can challenge his dominance.

Ovie Ossai Success, who spoke on behalf of the governor, said “I have been looking around personalities in the Delta State but have been unable to find anyone that can match Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in 2027. This has enabled him to maintain a strong grip on the state’s politics, making it difficult for opponents to gain traction.

“It’s clear that Governor Oborevwori is the man to beat in the 2027 governorship election in Delta State. Governor Oborevwori’s popularity, generosity, street credibility, and reliability is unmatched in Delta State.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State is aware of the challenge posed by Governor Oborevwori’s achievements and popularity. In all these, it will be impossible for the APC to find a candidate who can match the governor’s credentials and grassroots appeal” the Governor replied.

Leadership

