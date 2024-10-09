19 Passengers Escape Death As Loaded Truck Falls On Two Vehicles At Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Over 19 persons on Tuesday escaped death in Asaba, the Delta State capital, when a truck loaded with items fell on two buses along Nnebisi Road.

The accident, which occurred in front of the Bishop’s Court, St. Peters Anglican Church, Asaba, left some travellers injured.

An eyewitness, who did not want to be named told PUNCH Metro that the accident occurred due to the failed section of Asaba-Onitsha Road, noting that the truck fell on a bus belonging to Peace Mass Transit coming from Lagos and a shuttle bus, pressing the two buses.

“In fact, God has done a marvellous thing for us this morning and averted what would have been described as a bloodbath in Asaba. The 18- passengers of the Peace Mass Transit bus are alive, nobody died, and they only sustained minor injuries.

“You know that for over four months, the Asaba-Onitsha expressway has been totally bad. In fact, the road has collapsed, so vehicles including trucks are currently plying inside the town.

“And this inside town roads have also collapsed, it is very difficult to navigate, so this morning, while the truck was trying to navigate the bad road, it eventually fell and pressed the two buses. The two drivers sustain injuries,” an eyewitness narrated.

When our correspondent visited the scene of the accident, it was observed that items in the fallen truck were being transferred into another truck even as policemen were seen on ground controlling traffic.

Similarly, another truck that was trying to avoid Asaba-Onitsha’s failed road and navigating through St. Bridges Road killed a tricycle operator.

An eyewitness said that the truck driver ran away after killing the victim and abandoning the vehicle.

Efforts to reach the office of Federal Road Safety Corp failed as calls put across were not picked up as of the time of filling this report.

