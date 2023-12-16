Delta Govt Reaffirms Suspension Of All Forms Of Levies For Okada, Keke Riders

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has reaffirmed the suspension of all forms of levies for motorcycle operators otherwise known as okada and tricycle riders in the state.

This was made known on Friday in a statement issued by the Delta State Government on X.

“Delta State Government warns against unauthorized collection of fees from motorcycle and tricycle riders. All levies remain suspended,’ the statement read.

The Delta Government also told residents of the state to report any attempts to collect such fees to the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass or the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The Government further issued a warning that anyone caught violating the law will face legal consequences.

In another development, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Abass, has banned the sale and use of fireworks, knockouts, firecrackers and other pyrotechnics.

Abass in a press release signed by the spokesperson of the Delta Police Command, Bright Edafe, warned that it poses a threat to security in the state and should, therefore, be avoided.

In his remarks, Abass admonished that the usage of fireworks (knockouts) is capable of causing nuisances, which further generates undue anxiety, fear, and unnecessary disruption of public peace.

Additionally, he warned against the hazardous consequences of its use, noting that it could give room to diversions that might give criminals the chance to continue their crimes and endanger residents.

The CP warned in strong terms that any dealer or resident who fails to abide by the ban, when caught, would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“On this note, parents and guardians are urged to monitor their wards and curtail their use of knockouts during the Christmas and New Year celebrations,” Edafe said.

