Accident Victim Trapped In Warri Central Hospital Over Inability To Pay Over N.5m  Medical Bill

LAGOS MAY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An accident victim, Mrs Gladys Ebiko, has been trapped at the Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State, over her inability to pay N502,900 medical bill.

It was learnt that the victim has been certified to have recovered by a doctor but she cannot be discharged because she hasn’t cleared her medical bills.

She has been on admission in the Women’s Surgical Ward for five months and some weeks.

It was gathered that the hospital’s management said she cannot leave until the bill is paid.

Meanwhile, a human right activist, Comrade Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen, has been able to raise the sum of N250,000 to assist with her medical bills.

Agberen appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, non-governmental organisations, philanthropists and well meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of Mrs Ebiko and provide support to clear the medical bills.

In a statement, Agberen said: “She needs psychological assistance, knowing fully well that she had lost her baby after eight years.”

DailyPost

