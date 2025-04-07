What Is Basil Okoh Problem Over Oborevwori’s Romance With President Tinubu?

Share This





















By Jim Derek

LAGOS APRIL 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-I read Basil Okoh’s cracked piece, it was indeed a loud cry by a bitter loser bedevilled by the rise and fall of 2014 DITO group, the pains continue to resonate per media propaganda.

DITO is Delta Intelligentsia for Tony Obuh, formed in 2014 to scuttle the governorship ambition of Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa in favour of Mr Tony Obuh, of blessed memory; both men from Ika nation extraction. Bail could not move on after the great fall of DITO, his only hope to become politically relevant and probably become a senior political appointee, if Obuh had emerged in 2015 as governor of Delta State.

Basil Okoh was never alone in DITO, there were both serving and retired senior government officials and other notable technocrats, academicians and consultants assembled to craft policies and programmes for Obuh campaign and incoming government. But at the end, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa emerged as PDP governorship candidate in 2015. Basil Okoh became frustrated and helpless.

Prior to the general elections, some DITO and DUTO members who were in PDP to promote Tony Obuh’s governorship election defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC Delta in early 2015, due largely to the crash of DITO and DUTO. DUTO is Delta United for Tony Obuh, with Chief Ayiri Emani as the arrowhead. They fought from the APC end in 2015 but could not defeat Okowa. The “political Ekwueme” survived all odds, and the likes of Basil Okoh swore to fight Okowa and his political family for life.

Basil has been satanically tenacious since 2015 in his evil agenda towards Okowa, as can be seen in his media attacks on the former governor and his political associates, as well as the PDP political family in Delta State. Basil is a man suffering from mental manipulation and/or instability that is grossly unproductive. He’s to a large extent depressed and frustrated from all sides, which has rendered him debased and irrelevant. Basil is not a politician, he’s a professional blackmailer, deploying evil intelligence.

Other members of DITO moved on, some joined the Okowa administration to contribute their quota towards the development of Delta State, while others defected to opposition parties; but Basil Okoh decided to go the other way, ranting and spreading false allegations against former governor Okowa and incumbent governor, Sheriff Oborevwori as a result of the carryover of heavy dose of bitterness flowing from the rise and fall of DITO spanning over a decade. While in DITO, Basil Okoh was allegedly a recalcitrant, unnecessarily provoked, arrogant and highly disrespectful. He was very proud and self serving, according to a reliable source who was also a DITO member.

When eventually Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori , then Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly indicated interest to run for the office of the Governor of Delta State in 2022/2023; and with the solid backing of the then incumbent governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Basil Okoh and his associates went to town with all kinds of allegations against Okowa and Oborevwori. They sang bitter songs, wrote all kinds of distasteful articles that found solace in the trash cans, Deltans spoke loudly in support of Oborevwori.

Governor Oborevwori survived 38 lawsuits, from lower Courts of competent jurisdictions to the apex Court, the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Basil Okoh was said to have wept like a day old baby. He failed woefully to achieve his evil plans against governor Oborevwori and his predecessor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON. Basil’s tongue is obviously unbridled coupled with unforgiving evil spirit that dwells in his stone-heart.

Basil can be safely referred to as a “professional serial blackmailer” who will stop at nothing to fabricate all sorts of lies peddled via crude media propaganda against perceived enemies or political figures. That’s Basil Okoh for you. Check his background and his evil track records, he’s indeed a super blackmailer of the highest order.

Basil Okoh’s recent article targeted at President Bola Tinubu and the governor of Delta State, Dr (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori is one of such deliberate blackmail, and it’s laughable, not different from his previous empty rantings that goes to no issue. His recent article like the previous titles is devoid of emperical facts and figures. Basil shall continue to wallow in pains and agony occasioned by his failure to become a senior government official due to the political development of 2015, which in his view, prevented his benefactor from becoming governor of Delta State.

To set the records straight, governor Oborevwori is not a desperate individual, his emergence as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was through a transparent and open process, televised via national television stations, from voting by delegates to counting of votes and declaration of results. The process was without blemish.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other governorship aspirants in Delta Central Senatorial District went through the entire process openly, peacefully and transparently. All the aspirants were given equal opportunity and time frame to exhibit their individual capacity and popularity. None of the other aspirants faulted the emergence of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, either as governorship candidate of PDP or as governor-elect in 2023, except Olorogun David Edevbie and some people who fronted for the major opposition political party. Their conspiracy theory collapsed, crashed like a pack of cards.

The entire allegations brought against governor Oborevwori were tried in Courts of competent jurisdictions, from the Courts below to the Court above, the Supreme Court. Mr Basil Okoh witnessed the outcome of the entire 38 lawsuits which ended in favour of PDP and governor Sheriff Oborevwori. To God be the Glory!

From the issue of alleged certificates forgery to whether or not Oborevwori genuinely graduated from Ambrose Ali University Ekpoma and Delta State University Abraka to the issue of his School Certificate. All of these were tested, witnesses were called and at the end governor Oborevwori was cleared by the Courts in all 38 lawsuits. His classmates and Course mates at various levels and institutions of learning testified, and they rallied behind their Alma mater.

Governor Oborevwori won the governorship election in 21 local government areas in 2023, while the then Senate Deputy President and the All Progressives Congress, APC Delta won in 4 local government areas as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The results declared by INEC were also tested and scrutinized at the Tribunal and in the Courts below, and finally at the Supreme Court. Governor Oborevwori was affirmed the validly elected governor of Delta State, case closed. Mr Basil Okoh cannot now say that governor Oborevwori was imposed on Deltans. The rise and fall of DITO in 2014/2015 has been the bitter pill hanging on the throat of Mr Okoh till date.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is a political bridge builder, a visionary leader, accomplished political leader, and had since aligned with President Tinubu’s visionary leadership devoid of political affiliation and all kinds of sentiments. Mr Basil Okoh cannot do anything about it. And it is foreseeable that APC Delta will at the appropriate time effortlessly adopt Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as sole governorship candidate in 2027 based on his monumental achievements as a pan Deltan, and performing governor of inestimable value.

Mr Basil Okoh is also aware that governor Oborevwori has been governing the state without borrowing a penny from anywhere in the world, not from banks or financial institutions. Recently, he got the “Best Governor of the Year Award” from ThisDay Arise Media Group, and “Best Governor in Infrastructure Development Award ” from The New Telegraph Newspapers. These Awards were never challenged by any governor or group in Nigeria, meaning that governor Oborevwori worked very hard to earn them. At what point did Mr Bail Okoh lost it? It’s time for him to recover from his DITO nightmares.

In fact, here is nothing Mr Okoh can do about the rising political and leadership profile of governor Oborevwori. It is a well known fact that the People’s governor with street credibility is not going to defect to APC Delta; he’s going to win the 2027 governorship election as PDP gubernatorial candidate judging from his hard work and body language.

The performing governor of Delta State, Dr (Elder) Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori has no rival in 2027. Mr Basil Okoh is aware that Delta State is PDP, and PDP is Delta State since 1999 till date. The cordial relationship between President Bola Tinubu and governor Oborevwori will continue to thrive beyond 2031, and it shall consistently attract additional dividends of democracy to all Deltans and the state, so as to complement the huge socioeconomic and infrastructural development achievements of the governo. The flawless implementation of the MORE Agenda is commendable. As Deltans, we are proud of the remarkable achievements of governor Oborevwori.

The immediate past governor of Delta State, and a frontline national leader of PDP, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON, is a great leader to the best of our knowledge as Deltans. He’s a clean man who fears God; and Mr Okoh is aware that the frivolous allegations against him lack substance, and therefore dead on arrival.

Senator Okowa recently received a large number of APC Delta defectors to PDP in Ika nation and in Delta North Senatorial District. This development directly faults Basil Okoh’s claim that Senator Okowa is forcing governor Oborevwori to join APC Delta. I think Basil is now bereft of ideas. He should comfort himself and come to terms with the present political and leadership realty in the State.

Finally, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will continue to be Mr Basil Okoh’s governor till May 29, 2031 under the ruling party in the state since 1999, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Basil’s crude media propaganda goes to no issue.

Jim Derek is a Public Affairs Commentator, and a political Scientist. He’s the principal partner at Infomax & Associates in Lagos, Nigeria.

Oasis Magazine

For advert media placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com