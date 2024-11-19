What Do Gbemre Wants From Olorogun Moses Taiga?

Share This





















By Kenneth Young-Emretiyoma

Dear Chief Zik Gbemre,

LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Your unfounded and defamatory attacks on Olorogun (Dr.) Moses Taiga, JP, CON, cannot tarnish the reputation of a man who is both blessed and respected. If you believe that your bitter crusade against him will succeed, you are mistaken. Olorogun Taiga’s accomplishments and integrity speak for themselves, and nothing you say can change that.

I had hoped that following Olorogun Moses Taiga’s successful two-term presidency of the UPU, you would have moved on from your obsession with him. It is clear, however, that your relentless animosity continues, driven not by any wrongdoing on his part, but by your inability to accept the disparity between his contributions and your own. Your fixation, frankly, has become pitiful.

In genuine concern for your health and the waste of mental energy, I suggest you ease off. Olorogun Moses Taiga does not know you and does not pay attention to your outbursts. I am writing this response without his knowledge, motivated by my conscience and my experience as his aide and Senior Special Assistant throughout his leadership at UPU. I am well-acquainted with the facts that you continue to distort.

Your repeated attempts to remain in the public eye by recycling baseless and easily disprovable lies against Olorogun Moses Taiga only expose your lack of credibility. A simple rule you seem to ignore is: do not lie about matters that can be easily verified.

Constructive criticism is essential for growth and development. It challenges individuals and organizations to improve, adapt, and become better. However, criticism laced with falsehoods and baseless attacks on innocent individuals is not only unfair; it is destructive. Such behaviour, driven by malice and spite, is nothing short of demonic and must be condemned by all who value truth and justice.

Let’s address your most recent falsehoods, starting with your claim that former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa gifted Olorogun Moses Taiga a Jeep. Haba, this assertion is absurd. What would a Jeep mean to someone of Olorogun Taiga’s stature? I challenge you to present concrete evidence to the Urhobo Nation. Such a cheap lie is beneath you. Your accusation will stain your integrity if you cannot provide proof within 24 hours.

For clarity, the Jeep Olorogun Taiga used during his tenure was provided by one of his companies, Niger Benue Transport Company (NBTC) Limited, the oldest marine transport and logistics company in Nigeria. He has owned and continues to own more valuable vehicles than that Jeep. Any attempt to attribute these resources to political influence or the State Government is not only misguided but embarrassingly false.

Olorogun Taiga’s rise to UPU President-General was not sponsored by any political party. His candidacy was championed by passionate and patriotic Urhobo individuals and organizations both at home and abroad. His unopposed election was a testament to his overwhelming credentials and achievements. This was a decision made by the Urhobo people, not any political machine.

After accepting the patriotic call to contest the position of UPU PG, Olorogun Moses Taiga campaigned across the entire Urhoboland, alongside dedicated and patriotic Urhobo personalities. Records of these campaigns were widely covered in the media. It is important to note that the majority of the personalities and pan-Urhobo organizations that supported Moses Taiga’s candidacy and participated in the campaign tours were credible, internationally acclaimed, and widely respected. Most importantly, they were genuinely pro-Urhobo and politically neutral regarding issues affecting Urhobo. The Urhobo Nation listened to their advocacy; they listened to Moses Taiga. A quality candidate sells. Moses Taiga’s impressive credentials and accomplishments were undeniable, leading to his two-term victory.

Despite the presence of detractors and troublemakers, Olorogun Taiga had a successful eight-year tenure. To his credit, he never bowed to anyone but took actions in the best interest of the Urhobo Nation.

Regarding your unfounded claim that Olorogun Taiga conferred a traditional title on Governor Okowa, you are mistaken yet again. Olorogun Taiga was UPU President-General, not a traditional ruler. The UPU is not a traditional institution; only the Ivie can confer titles. The designation “Ochuko r’Urhobo” given to Okowa during a UPU visit was a friendly acknowledgement, not a formal title.

For the benefit of those who may have accepted outdated propaganda, let me clarify what happened: Shortly after the 2017 Urhobo National Day Celebration, which was the first conducted by Olorogun Taiga, the then UPU National Executive paid its initial visit to Senator Okowa. They went to thank him and the Delta State Government for not only approving the Urhobo Language Curriculum for primary and secondary schools after a decade-long struggle but also for unveiling the curriculum at the Urhobo National Day event. They also expressed gratitude for his efforts to reach out to the Federal authorities regarding the Urhobo Language Curriculum.

Additionally, during the 2017 UPU Congress, Senator Okowa promised to support the renovation of the Urhobo Cultural Centre in Uvwiamuge. This visit also provided the opportunity for the PG to thank him for that commitment. During their interaction, Senator Okowa was affectionately referred to as “Ochuko r’Urhobo.” However, how did this friendly appellation evolve into a bestowal of a traditional title? Did the UPU make any public declaration to that effect?

When spin doctors took to the media regarding this issue, the UPU publicly clarified that they had never conferred any title upon Senator Okowa. If this were otherwise, the former Governor’s media team would have publicly reprimanded and challenged the UPU and Olorogun Moses Taiga.

Your allegations that Olorogun Taiga used funds provided by Okowa to mobilize the kings to influence the 2022 UPU election and impose a successor are unfounded.

Olorogun Taiga’s neutrality during the 2022 UPU Election was above reproach. He is not a politician, has never been a member of the PDP or any political party, and did not campaign for any candidate, nor did he lobby for anyone. Three out of the four candidates in the 2022 UPU presidential race were part of his team during his two terms; they were close friends and younger brothers, so whom could he have possibly undermined or campaigned against?

In most UPU meetings leading up to the 2022 UPU Elections, he consistently expressed his neutrality and wished all candidates good luck. Before the voting commenced in the 2022 UPU Election, right inside the auditorium in Uvwiamuge, Olorogun Taiga reiterated that the UPU is not a political party. He urged, advised, and cautioned everyone to vote according to their conscience. The electoral officials were individuals of integrity who conducted their duties diligently and impartially. The election was held in the presence of the media, numerous observers, and everyone in attendance.

Fortunately, there are living witnesses, including the delegates who participated in that election. Surely, these witnesses would be horrified to read Chief Gbemre’s allegations against Olorogun Taiga. The delegates were exclusively selected by their kingdoms. I challenge anyone who has proof that he was influenced to vote in a particular direction by Olorogun Moses Taiga or anyone associated with him. He did not even participate in the selection process of delegates from his Olomu Kingdom. I again challenge Chief Gbemre to demonstrate how a genuinely neutral PG could have influenced the election’s outcome.

Olorogun Moses Taiga’s contributions to the Urhobo Nation began long before his presidency at the UPU. He has been a steadfast advocate and philanthropist for decades, marked by selfless dedication in his leadership. It’s important to note that throughout Olorogun Moses Taiga’s tenure at UPU, he used his resources to support the organization, including hosting UPU meetings. The support from the Delta State Government for the celebrations and projects of apex bodies of ethnic nations in the state was directed to the UPU’s account, not to Moses Taiga’s account. He never took a single kobo of UPU’s money for personal use.

His contribution of N5 million as a startup fund for UPU’s 90th Anniversary celebration is just one example; he also covered the salaries of UPU staff at Okere Road, Warri, and Uvwiamuge from his funds.

To advocate for the registration of the proposed Okugbe Microfinance Bank with the CBN, he contributed over N25 million, which included a N20 million subscription for shares. He was the first to present a cheque for his subscription to the fundraising committee.

For anyone wondering about the status of the Okugbe Microfinance Bank, though that’s not the focus here, answers can be found in an article written by Mr. Francis Ewherido, the Vice Chairman of the fundraising committee for the bank, in April 2024. This article, titled “Okuama IDP Camp: Right Baby Steps,” contains relevant insights. Mr. Francis Ewherido, while making a point, referred to the proposed Okugbe Microfinance Bank and stated: “We have surpassed our target and met the capital requirements for a microfinance bank, but all efforts to obtain an operating license have so far been fruitless. The project is being hindered by the notorious Nigerian factor.”

“Those who grew tired of waiting have had their subscription money refunded to them. However, the funds belonging to Urhobo patriots, who are committed to ensuring that the project comes to fruition, are safe in the bank. Even after his departure as UPU President General, Olorogun Taiga’s commitment to the proposed Okugbe Microfinance Bank remains strong; his investment, not that of UPU, is still part of the project and available to the Microfinance Bank Committee.

Chief Gbemre, the burden of proof is now on you. Show us your evidence. If you cannot, it may be time for you to step back from your needless attacks. Olorogun Taiga has made his mark; he should not have to defend himself against baseless claims.

Your persistent attacks raise the question: what have you done for the Urhobo Nation? It is easy to criticize, but much harder to contribute meaningfully. Until you can demonstrate your sacrifices and the legacy you’ve left, your criticisms will remain hollow.

Certainly, as an Urhobo son, I believe that the Urhobo people deserve unity and progress, not conflict. However, constructive criticism, free from falsehoods, will benefit the Urhobo Nation greatly. Until then, Chief Zik Gbemre, leave Olorogun Moses Taiga out of your fight.

Sincerely,

Kenneth Young-Emretiyoma, aide and Senior Special Assistant to Olorogun Moses Taiga writes from Ughelli-Delta State

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe2yahoo.com