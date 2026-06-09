Warri Ward Delineation Crisis: Oborevwori Brokers Peace With Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo Leaders 

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LAGOS JUNE 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday intervened in the tensions arising from the ward and unit delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency, convening a high-level peace meeting with leaders of the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic nationalities at Government House, Asaba.

The meeting, which brought together ethnic leaders, security chiefs and top government officials, focused on preserving peace and fostering dialogue among stakeholders amid growing concerns over the delineation process.

Speaking during the meeting, Governor Oborevwori stressed the need for unity and peaceful coexistence among the people of Warri, noting that peace and security remain central pillars of his administration’s MORE Agenda.

The governor said: “We want peace in Warri Federal Constituency. The stakeholders have assured me that they will keep to the peace accord. Under the MORE Agenda, we have promised Deltans enhanced peace and security, and we do not need any crisis in our dear state”.

“Warri is one family. There is nothing that we cannot resolve through dialogue. That is why I called this meeting, even at a short notice. We are ready to work together and sustain the peace we are enjoying. We will continue to work with security agencies and all ethnic nationalities to ensure lasting peace in the federal constituency and every part of the state”.

Speaking on behalf of the Ijaw ethnic nationality, Chief Godspower Gbenekama commended the governor for his intervention and assured Deltans that the Ijaw people remained committed to peace.

He said; “the governor has given us a marching order to ensure there is no crisis. I assure the people of Delta State that no Ijaw man will attack any Itsekiri man or village. It will not happen. By the grace of God, there will be continuous peace”.

Also speaking, Olorogun Victor Okumagba, who represented the Urhobo ethnic nationality, said; “for some time now, issues surrounding the ward and unit delineation in Warri Federal Constituency have been threatening the peace in Warri”.

“Today, the governor brought together the three ethnic nationalities, and after extensive discussions, we agreed that all parties should sheath their swords. We have also agreed to maintain and sustain peace for the benefit of all residents of Warri Federal Constituency”.

On behalf of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality, Chief Ayirimi Emami said on behalf of the Itsekiri people, “we came with our position regarding the ward delineation issue, but the governor has spoken and directed that everyone should keep their swords.

“We have all agreed to maintain peace and will return home to relay the message to our people”.

The meeting ended with a collective commitment by leaders of the three ethnic nationalities to uphold peace, and dialogue.

Political observers described the meeting as a significant step towards easing tensions and strengthening inter-ethnic harmony in the oil-rich constituency.

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