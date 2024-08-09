VC Confirms NUC Accreditation Of 74 Programmes Of University Of Delta State Agbor

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Vice Chancellor of the University of Delta State Agbor (UNIDE), Prof. Stella Chiemeka as affirmed that the 74 programmes of the institution had been accredited by the National Universities Commission ( NUC) in the past three years.

The VC who equally disclosed that the institution’s medical courses were currently undergoing accreditation with bright prospects of being fully accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria pointed out that Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori had approved the use of the Trauma Centre, Agbor, for the teaching of medical programmes to boost the quality of products of the College of Medical Sciences.

Chiemeka who made the revelation when Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) on Thursday, visited the University of Delta, Agbor to rub minds with the authorities of the institution on possible areas of collaboration that will benefit both parties equally stated that the admission quota of the University was dependent on the limit set by JAMB.

She revealed that the number of applicants seeking admission to the University had increased from about one thousand to over eleven thousand,

Prof. Stella Chiemeka commended the online publishers for adding value to the visibility of the institution through effective reportage.

The VC said she was impressed with the wide publicity the Forum was giving the activities of the University, which she noted had helped to popularize the institution and made it the preferred choice of admission seekers.

The professor of Computer Science pledged the readiness of UNIDEL, known for academic excellence and good sporting records, to partner with DOPF in taking the institution to greater heights, expressing optimism that the synergy would work.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum, the Chairman OF DOPF, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli congratulated the Vice Chancellor on her appointment and lauded her for the monumental achievements recorded within three years of her administration.

Enebeli solicited a more robust DOPF partnership with UNIDEL through the publication of stories on the activities of the University community, assuring the VC that the institution would be better for it.

The visit featured the presentation of souvenirs to the DOPF delegation.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com