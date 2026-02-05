Urhobo Clerics Hails  Oborevwori Promotion Of Peace, Inclusive Governance, Infrastructure Drive

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo Christian Ministers Association International Wednesday declared its pride in the leadership of Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

They commended him for promoting peace, inclusive governance and massive infrastructure development across the state.

President of the association and General Overseer of God’s Will Mission Inc., Archbishop Solomon Gbakara, made this known on Wednesday when the body paid a visit to pray for the Governor at Government House, Asaba.

He said the ministers were grateful to God for Oborevwori’s style of leadership, which, according to him, had ensured peaceful coexistence and balanced development in all parts of Delta State.

Archbishop Gbakara praised the Governor for carrying everyone along in governance, noting that since his assumption of office, the state had not witnessed crises between the executive, legislative or other arms of government.

He attributed this stability to the Governor’s wisdom and intelligence in managing state affairs.

The cleric also lauded Oborevwori for the massive infrastructure projects executed across the state, including roads, schools and strategic flyovers, describing them as profound and impactful.

He added that the visible spread of projects reflected the administration’s commitment to equitable development.

He further commended the Governor’s cordial relationship with the Federal Government, particularly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the cooperation between the state and the centre had enhanced peace and development in Delta State.

Archbishop Gbakara assured the Governor of the association’s continued prayers and support, expressing confidence in his capacity to deliver sustained development.

He urged the Governor to remain focused and proactive in seizing every opportunity to do more for the people of the State.

In his response, Governor Oborevwori thanked the Urhobo Christian Ministers for their visit, prayers and support, assuring them that his administration would continue to work tirelessly for the peace, unity and overall development of Delta State.

