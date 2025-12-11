UPU 2025 Election: An Opportunity To Re-Awaken The Spirit Of Urhobo Greatness In All Of Us

Share This





















By Simeon Ohwofa

LAGOS DECEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-To all Urhobo sons and daughters; great and small —let us hold fast to the founding vision of the UPU. Since its birth, the UPU has been the refuge and rallying point of the Urhobo Nation. Today, more than ever, we are called to revive that spirit of unity, purpose, and greatness that defined our ancestors.

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) has once again concluded a historic chapter in our collective journey. The elections have come and gone, and today, we stand as sons and daughters of one indivisible nation bound by destiny, pride, and purpose.

First, let me formally congratulate Olorogun Ese Gam on his emergence as President-General of our beloved UPU. I extend this same goodwill to every member of his team. Leadership is a sacred responsibility, and we wish them divine wisdom, clarity of purpose, and the courage to unite and advance the Urhobo Nation.

My campaign, under the Make Urhobo Great Again (MUGA) movement, was never about contestation for its own sake. It was never about division. It was never about personal ambition. It was driven by one singular passion: to strengthen the UPU, to promote transparency, to energize our people, and to reposition this historic institution for relevance in a rapidly changing world.

Although we did not secure victory at the polls, we achieved something far more important:

We re-kindled the spirit of Mukoro Mowoe and other great Urhobo patriots. We awakened hope.

We inspired participation. We mobilized a new generation. We proved that Urhobo sons and daughters can stand up and be counted when duty calls.

The MUGA Movement remains a living force; disciplined, visionary, and deeply committed to the future of Urhobo.

Our detailed manifesto, developed painstakingly through consultations across the 24 Kingdoms, remains available to the new leadership if they so wish. It is a roadmap for progress covering human capacity development, institutional strengthening, economic transformation, youth engagement, diaspora integration, and a more united Urhobo voice in Nigeria and the world.

My message to our youths, supporters, volunteers, and elders who stood with us through the most challenging phases of this process: hold your heads high. History will remember that you did not sit on the fence. You stood up for transparency, for fairness, and for a better Urhobo. You fought with honour. You remained peaceful. And you projected the finest spirit of our people.

Let us rise above divisions. Let us heal. Let us focus on the future. Let us make Urhobo great, strong, united, and prosperous. From today, let us walk forward as one Urhobo Nation.

May God bless the Urhobo Nation.

May God bless the UPU. May God bless all who labour for our collective progress.

Chief Simeon Akpovwoghokohwo Ohwofa

