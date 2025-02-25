Unidentified Gunmen Invade Delta Church During Night Vigil, Abduct Six Worshipers

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command at the weekend, confirmed the invasion of the Elyon Paradise Ministry in Ogwashi-Uku Community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state by unknown gunmen.

The Pentecostal church was reportedly invaded by gunmen while they were having a vigil session on Friday night. The attackers reportedly succeeded in abducting six members.

The Pastor of the Church, identified as Divine Omodia, an apostle, as of Saturday was hospitalised following gunshot wounds he received during the bloody encounter.

It was gathered that the Church located at Asagba-Ogwashi, adjacent to the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku came under attack at about 10 p.m.

Narrating the incident, Faith Omodia, wife of the apostle, said “I was lying down with my baby in the church hall while some men were outside with my husband when suddenly we heard gunshots. We saw bullets in the church so they were shooting inside the auditorium. One of them saw me where I was hiding and shot at me but it did not penetrate; I just saw fire.

At this time, my husband was already shot but we did not know. The bullet cut off his two fingers. He was also shot on his lap.

“The gunmen came into the church and forced everyone in the church building out. Some of the men who were outside discussing with my husband had already escaped”.

Continuing, she said, “The women inside were all brought out of the church building and made to lie down outside. They then left with some members and ordered the rest of us to go back into the church building”.

The names of the missing church members were reported as follows; Helen Onwuamaeze, Ariyo Emmanuel, Chike Okolo and Blessing Waye including two Security men.

Bright Edafe, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command who had told BusinessDay that there was no incident of such nature as on Saturday evening, later sent a message via his WhatsApp line, saying, “We have confirmed that such took place in Ogwashi-Uku Community.”

Edafe, a superintendent of Police did not make further comment on the incident.

It would be recalled that some concerned residents of the community, within the week, called on the state government and security agents to intervene and tackle insecurity ravaging the community.

They wondered whether the community was still part of the state.

“We can no longer sleep with our two eyes closed as gunmen and kidnappers have continued to be on the prowl in the once peaceful and secured community, they said.

BusinessDay

