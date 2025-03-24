Ughelli –Udu PDP Wards Youth Pressure Group Vows To Reclaim Lost Sheep, Win New Members

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS MARCH 24TH 9URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of their planned rally of March 27th, 2025, PDP ward youth leaders have vowed to go all out to reclaim youths in their numbers who may have been politically docile in the three local governments comprising Ughelli North, Udu and Ughell South.

The duo of Comr Egawini Peter coordinator.and the program facilitator, Mr Samson Amashana (aka Original Warri man) said this at an interview session exclusively held with them during the inauguration of the trio local government areas in which Olorogun John Oguma was sworn in Sat 22nd March as the committee chairman at Oharisi Primary play ground Ughelli metro city in Delta State.

According to the duo, the PDP youth pressure group which strings up within the People’s Democratic Party at the grassroot ward level in the three arm zone aimed at resiliently complementing the mother party by vigorously pursuing the winning of new and docile youths into the PDP family..

In their words, they said “Our main agenda in this pressure is to vigorously pursue the conversion of new members into the party at the grassroot.

“We are the foot soldiers, we will use our youthful strength and capacity to efficiently win back youths who may have been inactive and reluctant as well as win new members into the fold ahead of the electioneering year.”

They held that PDP is the party with people’s oriented program arguing that the visible works of the amiable Governor speak volume of the reason for their intended actions.

Highlighting further, Comrade Egawini and Samson pointed out that the impact of massive development by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in the state is being felt in every part of Delta State and therefore urged youths in the Udu-Ughelli axis to key into the M.O.R.E.Agenda for the benefit of all.

