Tompolo Celebrates Wike On His Birthday

LAGOS DECEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-High Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has celebrated the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, describing him as a leader whose public life continues to reflect courage, conviction and an unwavering sense of duty.

In a birthday message issued on behalf of the leadership and staff of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), Tompolo said Wike’s journey through public service—marked by legal brilliance, political audacity and firm decision-making—has consistently demonstrated that true leadership is defined by impact, not rhetoric.

He noted that from Wike’s formative years in public administration through his tenure as Governor of Rivers State and now as FCT Minister, his performance has remained anchored on results, resilience and a relentless commitment to public good.

“In the Federal Capital Territory, your presence is already being massively felt. The renewed focus on infrastructure, order, and accountability speaks to a hands-on leadership style that understands Abuja’s symbolic and practical importance to Nigeria’s unity and governance,” Tompolo said.

The TSSNL founder commended Wike for recognising the intrinsic connection between security, development and national stability, stressing that the minister’s insistence on law, order and institutional discipline aligns strongly with Tantita’s mission of protecting critical assets and fostering a safe environment for sustainable growth.

He added that Wike’s reputation as “Mr. Project” was well-earned, given his consistent record of performance and the courage to take difficult decisions when duty demanded it.

“In moments that demand firmness, you have chosen responsibility over convenience, standing by your convictions even when the path was difficult,” he said.

Tompolo prayed for renewed strength, sharper vision and continued success for the minister as he marks another year, expressing confidence that Wike’s service would continue to leave a lasting imprint on national development.

“Please accept my sincere best wishes for good health, wisdom, and continued success. May the years ahead bring fulfilment and further contributions to the progress and unity of Nigeria,” he added.

