Three Youths Shot Dead, Five Hospitalised As Festival Turns Bloody In Delta Community

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three youths were shot dead on Monday night, and five others severely injured during the annual traditional festival of Eku community, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State.

Shortly after the incident, pictures and videos purportedly showing the aftermath of the killings flooded the internet from about 8:30pm, last night, causing tension in the community.

Sources within the Urhobo community, who spoke with Vanguard, linked the incident to an alleged supremacy dispute between rival groups said to be competing for territorial influence in the area.

However, it could not be independently confirmed whether the deceased were members of any group or whether the incident was connected to a cult-related dispute.

According to eyewitnesses, residents were still in a festive mood, with many gathered at drinking spots around Osuere, regarded as the geographical centre of the town before its subsequent expansion, when an alarming phone call reportedly triggered the incident.

One of those at the gathering was said to have received information that a member of his group had been shot at another location in the community.

“Without trying to verify the information, he reportedly ran to his vehicle, brought out a pump-action rifle and opened fire at three youths at different locations,” sources said.

The sources further said the neck of one of the deceased was later found to have sustained a cutlass injury.

Meanwhile, about five other persons were reportedly taken to various hospitals in the local government area after sustaining deep cuts from cutlasses during the festival.

A resident, Kenneth, explained that cutlasses are traditionally used during the festival as part of the celebrations, but that disagreements involving their use could sometimes result in injuries.

“We dance with cutlasses during the festival and sometimes use them on ourselves.

“If you cut someone with a cutlass and the injury is serious, the person may retaliate.

“That was how some people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital,” he said.

The community was calm as of press time, although there were reports that some youths hurriedly and temporarily left the area ahead of the arrival of security personnel.

A source said some residents might have left out of fear of being caught up in possible arrests, stressing that not everyone who fled was necessarily connected to the incident.

Security operatives moved into the community shortly after news of the killings spread to restore calm and prevent further violence.

Vanguard

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