Delta Police React To Clash Between NDC, APC Loyalists In Uviwie

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has reacted to series of publications across various social media platforms with respect to clash between members of All Progressive Congress (APC) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) alleging the arrest of a suspect and recovery of one AK-47 rifle during a political rally in Uvwie LGA. The report also alleged efforts to secure the release of the said suspect.

Commenting on the issue in a statement , Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe recalled that on the 15th of September 2026, the command received an intelligence report on the planned rally, and the likelihood of a clash between the supporters of both APC and NDC.

He explained that all efforts to contact the organizers proved abortive until on 17th of September 2026, when the command received written notifications from both APC and NDC supporters ahead of the planned rally scheduled for 18th of September 2026 at Angle Park, Warri less than ten (10) hours to the date of the rally.

He said they were however advised not to use the place of convergence (angle park) for the rally, hence they went their separate ways.

Dafe explained that at about 0500 hours on 18th September 2026, the Commissioner of Police ordered deployment of policemen to the proposed venue of the rally to forestall any breakdown of law and order, adding that during the rally, there was heightened tension and likelihood of a possible clash between supporters of both parties.

“This led to additional deployment of patrol teams on operation ”SHOW OF FORCE”, and the situation was subsequently brought under control. At about 1130hours of the same date, Police Patrol teams on show of force noticed that a group of irate youths were mobbing an individual later identified as one Collins Egbara close to an old building at Orumarho community in Effurun town, Uvwie LGA.

” The said Collins was beaten to stupor and the officers quickly rescued him from the mob. At the moment he was rescued till date, the police could not ascertain if he belongs to any political party as he has not been able to give statement. He was rescued in order to save his life and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. A quick search of the premises of said building led to the discovery of an AK-47 rifle. He is presently receiving treatment and statements will be recorded from him when he is stable.

“Reports that the gun was handed over to the Police by some persons are false, as the ownership, possession and recovery of the gun is currently subject to an ongoing investigation. The investigation will be concluded as soon as the suspect is stable, if found wanting and connected to the gun, he will be charged to court. For now, the suspect is still under protective custody,” the statement explained.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Samuel Etaifo Erale has assured members of the public that the command under his leadership will not compromise the investigation, as it is being alleged on social media, while also encouraging the media to verify their information from the appropriate channels before publication. The CP also urges party supporters and campaign organizers to notify the Police on time ahead of political rallies so that adequate security can be provided to avoid break down of law and order.

“Anyone with useful information that can aid the investigation can reach the command through the Police Public Relations Office on 09155570008, 09155570007.”

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