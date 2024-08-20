The Rule Of Law In Democratic Setting: A Cornerstone Of Liberty And Justice For All

Share This





















By Amb (Prof) Edwin Igoche

LAGOS AUGUST 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Democracy and the rule of law are intertwined concepts that form the bedrockof a healthy and functioning society. The rule of law is a fundamental principle that ensures that all individuals, institutions, and government officials are subjected to the law, guaranteeing equal protection and justice for all.

In a democratic setting, the rule of law is essential for promoting accountability, transparency and good governance. It is a system of governance where all individuals, institutions and government officials are subjected to a set of laws that are enforced by an impartial and independent judiciary. It implies that, the law is supreme, and everyone is equal before the

law without fear or favor.

The rule of law is effective and characterized by key principles in a democratic setting among which are;

Separation of power: A system of check and balances among the legislative and judicial branches to prevent abuse of power.

Independent and impartial judiciary: An impartial and independent judiciary to interpret the law and ensure its enforcement.

Due process: Fair and transparent legal procedures to ensure justice and protect individual rights.

Equality before the law: Equal protection and treatment of all individuals under the law without discrimination or bias.

Accountability: Holding public official and institutions accountable for their actions, ensuring transparency and good governance.

The importance of the rule of law cannot be waved aside easily as it provides the opportunity for the following;

Protection of individuals: It ensure that, individuals’ rights and freedoms are protected from arbitrary interference by the state or other powerful actors.

Promotion of accountability: The rule of law holds public officials and institutions accountable for their actions or inactions, promoting transparency and good governance.

Stability and predictability: The rule of law provides a stable and predictable legal environment attracting investment and promoting economic growth and development.

Independent of the judiciary: The rule of law ensures that, the judiciary is independent and impartial, allowing for fair and impartial adjudication of disputes.

There is a significant body of research and quotes from scholars, on the rule of law in a democratic setting, with a focus on the United Nations, which are to mentioned but a few;

? Kofi Annan, Former UN Secretary-General (UN Report 2004) stated that

“the rule of law is a fundamental principle of democratic governance, and

a crucial factor in promoting peace, stability and development”.

? Ban Ki-moon UN Secretary-General (UN Report 2011) stated that “the rule of law is a foundation of democratic governance and a prerequisite for the protection of human rights, the protection of social justice and the advancement of economic development”.

? Amartya Sen, Nobel Laureate and economist (Sen, 2009) quoted that “Democracy and the rule of law are intertwined concepts that reinforce each other. The rule of law provides the framework for democratic governance, while democracy provides the legitimacy and accountability that ensures the rule of law is upheld”.

? Mary Robinson, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (Robinson, 2011) quoted that “the rule of law is essential for ensuring that power is not abused, that human rights are protected, and that the vulnerable are not exploited. It is the foundation of democratic governance, and a prerequisite for sustainable development”.

? UN development Program (UNDP Report 2015) stated that “the United Nation has recognized the rule of law as a critical factor in promoting peace, stability and development. The organization has emphasized the importance of strengthening the rule of law in conflict affected countries and has provided technical building programs to support this goal”.

There are several case studies on the rule of law in a democratic setting with a focus on Nigeria, which studies provides valuable insight into the Nigeria’s democratic setting and offer recommendations for improving the country’s democratic governance. Few examples are as follows;

?“The role of law in Nigeria’s Democratic Transition” by Akin Oyebode (2004) this study examines the role of law in Nigeria’s transition from military rule to democracy in 1999. It highlights the challenges faced by the country in establishing a democratic government and the importance of the rule of law in consolidating democracy.

?The rule of law in Nigeria; A case study of the Obasanjo Administration byFemi Falana (2007). This study evaluates the performance of the Obasanjo administration (1999 – 2007) in upholding the rule of law in Nigeria. It highlights the strengths and weaknesses of the administration’s efforts to promote the rule of law and suggest areas for improvement.

?Nigeria’s Democratic Development; The rule of law and institutions by the international institute for democracy and electoral assistance (2013). This study assesses Nigeria’s democratic development since 1999 with a focus on the role of law and institutions. It highlights the progress made and the challenges faced by the country in consolidating democracy.

?The role of the judiciary in Nigeria’s democratic process; by the Nigeria institute of advance legal studies (2015). The study examines the role of the judiciary in Nigeria’s democratic process highlighting its strength and weakness. It suggests ways to improve the judiciary’s performance in upholding the rule of law and promoting democratic governance.

?The rule of law in Nigeria; challenges and opportunities (2020); This study highlights the challenges facing the rule of law in Nigeria including corruption, political interference and weak institutional capacity. It also identifies opportunities for strengthening the rule of law including judicial reforms and public education. This provides valuable insights into the role of law in Nigeria’s democratic setting and offer recommendation for improving the country’s democratic governance.

Upon the backdrop of the above, this study and research work examine several case studies on infraction on the law by individuals, groups or institution in Nigeria with corresponding punishment for the perpetrators, showing the preponderance of the rule of law.

The Nigeria judiciary and the prosecution of corruption cases; by the anti- corruption research network (2017). This study examines the judiciary role in prosecuting corruption cases in Nigeria, highlighting notable cases and the punishment imposed on perpetrators among which are;

? The EFCC and the prosecution of financial crimes in Nigeria by the economic and financial crime commission (EFCC 2019). This study showcases the EFCC’s efforts in prosecuting financial crime in Nigeria including notable cases and punishment imposed on perpetrators.

? The ICPC and the fight against corruption in Nigeria by the independent corrupt practices commission (ICPC 2020). This study highlights the ICPC’s effort in fighting corruption in Nigeria including notable cases and punishments imposed on perpetrators.

? The Nigeria police force and the enforcement of law and order by the Nigeria institute of advance legal studies (2018). This study examines the Nigeria police force’s role in enforcing law and order, highlighting notable cases and the punishment imposed on perpetrators. Some notable cases under this includes;

The conviction of former Governor James Ilori for money laundering and corruption.

The conviction of former Governor Diepreye Alamieyesegba for corrupt practices.

The conviction of former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke for corruption.

The conviction of former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina for corruption among others.

The above case references demonstrate the efforts of Nigeria law enforcement agencies and the judiciary in addressing infractions on the law and punishing perpetrators. However, there are still challenges it faces and opportunities for strengthening it. Among some notable challenges are as

follows;

? Weak institutional capacity: In some democratic settings, the institutions responsible for upholding the rule of law may be weak or ineffective.

? Political interference: Political pressure and interference in the judiciary and other institutions can undermines the rule of law.

? Corruption: Corruption and abuse of power can erode the rule of law.

? Social and economic inequality: The rule of law may not always be effective in addressing social and economic inequality.

? Limited access to justice: The rule of law may not always be accessible to all, particularly marginalized communities and protect individual rights.

? Outdated laws and procedures: Laws and procedures may be outdated, leading to ineffective or unjust outcome.

? Discretionary powers: Public official may have too much discretion, leading to arbitrary decision-making and unequal application of the law.

The rule of law in a democratic setting is essential for good governance, promoting accountability, stability and individual rights. However, while challenges exist, opportunities for strengthening it can be realized through;

Institutional capacity building: Strengthening the capacity of the institutions responsible for upholding the rule of law.

Judicial independence: Ensuring the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

Anti-corruption measures: Implementing effective anti-corruption measures to prevent abuse of power.

Access to justice: Improving access to justice for marginalized communities.

Public education and awareness: Promoting public understanding of the rule of law and its importance.

International cooperation: Collaboration with international organization and other countries to share best practices and strengthen the rule of law.

Constitutional reforms: Implementing constitutional reforms to enshrine the rule of law and protect individual rights.

In conclusion, the rule of law is a cornerstone of democracy, ensuring that all individuals and institutions are subject to the law, and power is exercised in accordance with the established laws and principles, promoting accountability, transparency and good governance, rather than the whims of individuals or groups. When the rule of law prevails, citizens are protected from the arbitrary exercise of power, and the rights and freedoms that are essential to human dignity are safeguarded.

The key principles highlighted above are essential for protecting individual rights, promoting economic growth, and enhancing public trust. Its effectiveness can be limited by various defects and challenges.

Addressing these challenges such as political interference, corruption, weak institutions and social inequality, is crucial for consolidating democracy and ensuring an egalitarian (just and equitable) society.

In a democratic society, the role of law is the ultimate guardian of freedom, justice, and equality, ensuring that power is wielded in a manner that respects the rights and dignity of all citizens. Its enforcement by an independent judiciary, is the greatest guarantee of liberty and the most effective safeguard against tyranny.

Amb. (Prof) Sir Edwin Igoche a Professor of Peace And International Jurisprudence writes from Delta State

